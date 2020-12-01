With new health order, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s quest for wins record hits speed bump

Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer will have to wait at least a little longer to take over the NCAA Division I wins record from legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

VanDerveer has 1,095 career wins under her belt in 42 seasons with the Cardinal, Ohio State and Idaho. At the helm of the second-ranked team in the country, VanDerveer was set up for a chance to break Summitt’s 1,098-win record on Dec. 11 against UC Davis. VanDerveer is 63 games shy of Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,158 NCAA Division I basketball record.

But the timeline for VanDerveer’s record-breaking win has been pushed back thanks to a new coronavirus mitigation order from Santa Clara County health officials that bans all contact sports and practices for three weeks in the county.

VanDerveer has downplayed previous milestones. She said Sunday playing games is not important during the pandemic.

“I love to be in the gym, but the health of our community is No. 1,” VanDerveer said. “I just think this is really hard for everybody to deal with.”

VanDerveer, 67, is perhaps more concerned about not being able to swim on campus.

“I just hope they don’t close the pool. I’ve been swimming with Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel,” she said of the Olympic swim stars who train at Stanford.

VanDerveer said the Cardinal players are living in a bubble in campus dormitories. They eat all meals in their rooms and get tested eight or nine times per week.

“We’re doing the right thing to try to play,” she said. “We’ll be playing when it is safe. But the most important thing is the health and safety of our team and community. We’re really thankful to be healthy.”

The Cardinal’s home game against San Diego scheduled for Monday afternoon was canceled, delaying VanDerveer’s shot at the record by at least one game. Two home matchups this week against Pac-12 foes Washington and Washington State slated for Thursday and Saturday could be moved, postponed or canceled, too.

Stanford is scrambling to reroute its season after the order amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The mandate was announced Saturday, took effect early Monday morning and will stretch through Dec. 20. If cases continue ticking upward as expected, health officials could choose to extend the order.

VanDerveer may become women’s basketball’s winningest coach on the road or in an unfamiliar environment if the team chooses to move its operations outside the county to continue the season.

The cancellations didn't stop at Stanford. San Jose State had to cancel its Tuesday matchup with University of San Francisco with no makeup date scheduled.

Staff writer Elliott Almond contributed to this report.