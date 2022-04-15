With unvaccinated players barred from Canada, Oakland A’s shuffle roster

While many of the Oakland A’s will get a chance to reunite with Matt Chapman in Toronto, a few aren’t with the team — almost assuredly because they remain unvaccinated.

Catcher Austin Allen and relievers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead were placed on the restricted list on Friday, hours before the A’s play the first of a three-game weekend series against the Blue Jays. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list, though the team didn’t say whether Piscotty tested positive or not.

Oakland is adding catcher Christian Bethancourt, infielder Drew Jackson and pitchers Ryan Castellani and Zach Logue as substitute players.

The Canadian government is not allowing unvaccinated people to enter the country without special exemptions as of Jan. 15, when the special exemption athletes had was cut off. Any unvaccinated players are placed on MLB’s restricted list, where they won’t receive pay or service time for games missed.

The scheduled series in Toronto has been known for some time, and the A’s have known since the first week of the abbreviated spring training that it was likely to cause problems for them.

“I think we know there are players who are not vaccinated, at this point,” Kotsay said on March 16. “We haven’t had the opportunity to have the conversation. But in terms of understanding that, obviously every club is going to be impacted by this and in the similar situation. I think the plan will be formed as soon as we can.”

Kotsay acknowledged on April 5 that the unvaccinated players couldn’t join the team’s flight into Canada, though he declined to say who they were at the time. The A’s just wrapped up a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida before flying across the northern U.S. border into Canada.

While the taxi squad from 2020 and 2021 that allowed teams to bring extra players with their big league team is no more, teams can call up replacements in from the minors to carry a full roster.

MLB rolled back many of its health and safety protocols relating to COVID heading into 2022, but players will only be tested if they are symptomatic or are confirmed to be close contacts with someone who did test positive.

Unvaccinated players who are close contacts or confirmed to test positive are placed on the COVID injured list and have to be quarantined for five days, while vaccinated players who test positive can come off of the injured list after two negative tests.

And as the A’s were preparing to play without their unvaccinated players, the Mets had a COVID outbreak impact their team, with former Oakland outfielder Mark Canha reportedly among those who tested positive.