Women in MLB find support in each other

When the San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken in July became the first woman in major league history to coach on the field, it was big news in the baseball world. But it was a particularly extraordinary development in one small corner of the industry: a text message group featuring dozens of women working in professional baseball.

Several members said they were overjoyed at Nakken’s achievement. Others said that they planned to buy her No. 92 San Francisco Giants jersey. When someone shared an illustration of Nakken breaking down a brick wall encircling a baseball field, it quickly became the group’s photo on WhatsApp.

“You can share this moment with somebody else, but maybe they don’t understand the importance of it,” said Andrea Nuñez, 27, a minor league strength and conditioning coach with the Los Angeles Angels. “To be able to have the women in that group to share excitement with was so awesome.”

This “Women in Baseball” text chain, though, is more than simply a place to celebrate promotions. For the 49 women involved ― all of whom work full-time in professional baseball ― it is a rare space for support, brainstorming and understanding.

They discuss their experiences in a male-dominant industry known more for its tradition than its progressivism. They talk about the discrimination they have faced. They trade ideas on player development or management. They chat about improving the diversity within the sport. They check in on one another.

“I have a group family chat with my parents, my brothers and my sisters-in-law, and after a hard day or a really good day, it’s really fun to text them,” Nakken, 30, said. “This is like another type of family that I feel like, if there’s something going on, I can share it with them and they’ll get it. They just get it.”

The text chain is the brainchild of Jen Wolf, 33, a life skills coordinator in the Cleveland Indians’ farm system. Sensing a void in support groups for women in baseball when she was in between jobs, Wolf started the text chain in the summer of 2019 with fewer than 10 people. The earliest members invited other women, who invited others, and the group now includes scouts, major and minor league coaches, education coordinators, media relations staffers and more.

“Being able to mentor other women that are coming into the game is huge,” Wolf said. “I didn’t have that. I had mentors, but not really female mentors.”

That is little surprise, considering baseball has long been an industry controlled by men. But women are increasingly becoming a presence in the sport.

Forty percent of the professional employees at Major League Baseball’s central office are women (the highest percentage since 2008), and 21 women had on-field coaching or player development roles for organizations entering 2020 (up from just three in 2017), according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

Still, that institute’s latest report card gave MLB and its 30 teams a C grade for gender hiring. A look at the gender breakdown at the club vice president-level jobs shows why: Of roughly 500 vice president jobs among the 30 clubs, 95 were held by women, according to the report. And a woman has yet to break through as an MLB player, manager or general manager.

It was that lack of midlevel opportunities, in part, that led Wolf to start the WhatsApp group.

In 2018, she left her job as the coordinator for minor league and international operations for the New York Mets to look for work elsewhere in the industry. But she found that baseball’s efforts for women were geared more toward entry-level and executive positions. At the annual industrywide winter meetings in December, she said, she could not even attend an MLB-run event for women because she was not employed by a team at the time.

She realized women needed help in this tricky part of their careers ― the steppingstones of middle management ― not just at the highest or lowest positions.

“Major League Baseball has done a lot to get women and minorities into the game, but there isn’t as much support for those who are already in the game,” she said. “And I had a lot of female friends or colleagues or peers that may have had one bad experience with a club or something and then decided not to work in baseball anymore.”

So after Wolf was hired in February 2019 by the Indians, she started the WhatsApp group for women to talk, vent and assist one another outside of the few formal programs that existed.

The group is limited to women who hold full-time jobs in baseball operations. But if someone is furloughed or laid off, a more common occurrence during the pandemic, she said, they are not kicked out of the group.