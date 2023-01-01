Women’s college basketball roundup: Stanford rolls; Cal comes up short

STANFORD — Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and No. 2 Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory.

Birthday girl Cameron Brink contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, and Haley Jones had 16 points, seven boards and a pair of steals. The Cardinal (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12) jumped out to a 22-5 lead and kept going.

A special guest at Maples Pavilion for the New Year’s Eve tilt: 95-year-old Rita VanDerveer, mother of Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Rita was treated to seeing highly touted 6-foot-7 freshman star Lauren Betts make her first five shots in the fourth quarter for 10 points.

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points and junior transfer from Kentucky Treasure Hunt added 19 for Arizona State (7-6, 0-2), which shot just 4 for 20 in the opening quarter to fall behind 26-13.

The Cardinal — ranked second for the 21st straight week dating to last season — are unbeaten since their lone loss in a 76-71 overtime defeat Nov. 20 to No. 1 and defending NCAA champion South Carolina.

Stanford has won 50 straight games against unranked opponents and 36 consecutive contests against Pac-12 teams, including the past two conference titles and postseason.

No team has scored more than 77 points against the Cardinal since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Arizona 62, Cal 56

Cate Reese scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Shaina Pellington added 12 points and No. 18 Arizona beat Cal on Saturday night to win its fifth game in a row.

Kailyn Gilbert scored 10 points for Arizona (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Jayda Curry led Cal (9-4, 0-2) with 13 points — eight in the fourth quarter — but was just 4-of-17 shooting. Leilani McIntosh scored 12 points, Kemery Martin 11 and Ugonne Onyiah added 10.

Curry made back-to-back layups 18 seconds apart in a 14-5 run that cut Cal’s deficit to six points when Onyiah made two free throws with 3:35 left in the third quarter and Curry, McIntosh and Martin each hit a 3-pointer in an 13-4 run early in the fourth that made it 50-all when Curry hit two free throws with 6:20 to play. Cate Reese made a jumper, Esmery Martinez took a steal the other way for a layup with 5:36 remaining and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Martinez, Arizona’s third-leading scorer (12.7 per game) and leading rebounder (9.8), fouled out with two points and four rebounds — both season lows — in 13 minutes.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt made a layup for Cal to open the scoring just 6 seconds in but Jade Loville made a 3-pointer 50 seconds later that gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a 10-0 run the Golden Bears went scoreless for the next 5-plus minutes.

Lutje Schipholt made a layup to cap an 8-2 spurt that closed the first quarter and trimmed Cal’s deficit to 12-10 going into the second. The Wildcats, who shot just 31.3% (5 of 16) in the first quarter, hit 10 of 14 from the field in the second, including nine consecutive made field goals to close the half 33-20 lead.

Arizona wraps up its Bay Area road trip Monday at No. 2 Stanford

Cal plays the second of three consecutive home games when Arizona State visits Haas Pavilion on Monday