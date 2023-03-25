Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Miami ousts Villanova in Sweet 16

In Greenville, South Carolina, Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points — including a stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left — to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for its first trip to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (22-12) hung on down the stretch after Villanova made its push back behind the latest big-scoring effort from All-American Maddy Siegrist.

Miami had reached the Sweet 16 only once before, in 1992. Now the Hurricanes will play Sunday for the Greenville Region 2 title against LSU for a trip to the Final Four.

Siegrist, the nation’s scoring leader, had 31 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for fourth-seeded Villanova (30-7). It marked her third 30-point outing in as many tournament games, pushing her to the No. 2 single-season scoring total in Division I history.

LSU slips past Utah

In Greenville, Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as No. 3 seed LSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, beating second-seeded Utah 66-63 on Friday night.

Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson — a near 75% foul shooter — missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go. Utah’s Dasia Young had her hands on the rebound, but LSU’s Sa’Maya Smith took it away.

Morris added two more foul shots for a three-point lead. The Utes had a final chance, but Young’s 3-point try from the left corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had her 31st double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for LSU (31-2). Gianna Kneepkens led Utah (27-5) with 20 points.

Iowa holds off Colorado

In Seattle, Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa reached the Elite Eight with an 87-77 win over Colorado on Friday.

The Hawkeyes will play for a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday.

Monika Czinano added 15 points, including a key basket in the paint with 1:10 remaining. Kate Martin scored 16 and McKenna Warnock scored 10. Iowa (29-6) will face No. 5 seed Louisville in the regional final Sunday.

Frida Formann led Colorado (25-9) with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.

Louisville holds off Mississippi

In Seattle, Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points to help fifth-seeded Louisville beat No. 8 seed Mississippi 72-62 on Friday night and advance to the final of the Seattle 4 Region.

The Cardinals (26-11) will face second-seed Iowa on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

It’s the fifth consecutive year that Louisville reached at least the Elite Eight. Expectations were high for the Cardinals under coach Jeff Walz to start the season as the team was ranked seventh in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll. With many new players, the Cardinals lost four out of six games in late November and early December.

Walz wasn’t concerned. The team started to get more comfortable on the court and made a run to the finals of the ACC Tournament, where they lost to Virginia Tech.

On Friday, the Cardinals were met with a stiff challenge from upstart Mississippi.

The Rebels (25-9) hadn’t advanced this far since 2007, when the team made its fifth Elite Eight in program history. They were looking to become only the second No. 8 seed to reach a regional final, joining Southwest Missouri State, which did it in 1992.

Mississippi's defense under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin had been so good in the first two games of the tournament, keeping both Gonzaga and No. 1 seed Stanford under 50 points in each game.

Louisville reached that mark by the end of the third quarter on Merissah Russell’s 3-pointer. That gave the Cardinals a 52-42 lead — their biggest of the game to that point. That 3 came shortly after Jones’ three-point play extended a 46-40 lead to nine.

The Cardinals played their own stout defense for the second game in a row. The Cardinals held host Texas to 51 points in the second round.