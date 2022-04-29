Young Petaluma brothers are Outlaw Karts rising stars

Riley and Jaxon Fuchs have a need to speed. Before either one has reached double digits on the birthday chart they are filling that need on race tracks around Northern California.

At an age when many kids are still learning to ride a bicycle, Riley and Jaxon are real race car drivers. They drive what are called Outlaw Karts – essentially Go-Karts designed along the lines of a wing sprint car. The karts the Fuchs drive are powered by a Briggs and Stratton Lo206 engine that provides 8.5 to 9 horsepower, enough to propel speeds of between 30 and 50 miles per hour.

The Petaluma brothers are typical kids of their age. Younger brother Jaxon, 6, is figgity, happy and quick to jump into a conversation. Riley, 8, as befits an older brother, is more reserved and thoughtful in his responses. Both share a love for racing.

“I like racing because the cars go fast. And I like winning. It is super cool,” said Jaxon.

“I like to go fast,” agreed Riley. “I like racing Outlaw because it is going to give me a head start on racing sprint cars. I went to see the sprint cars race at the Petaluma Speedway, and I thought, ‘Whoa, I want to race them.’”

The brothers both attended LaTecera Elementary School, but as they became more involved in racing, and there was more travel involved, they are now home schooled.

Both started driving before their fourth birthdays.

It began with their father, Nate Fuchs, bought his sons power cars, the electric-powered toys that can be found at department stores, especially around Christmas. A PG&E worker, he is also a prefabricator who likes to make things, Nate quickly “soupped up” the toys to several times their normal speed.

“They learned how to power steer real fast,” he said.

“I ruined my tires,” Riley noted.

As the boys graduated from the kiddie cars to the Outlaws, the family discovered that the boys not only enjoyed racing, but were also good at it - very good. They raced wherever dirt tracks could be found, from Lakeport to Oroville to Hanford.

The last racing season, the Fuchs concentrated racing at Red Bluff where Riley had a spectacular rookie season racing in the Beginner Box Stock class against 35 to 50 karts in each of 12 races.

It was a big debut. He qualified in the top 10 in every race. He qualified with fast time seven times. He won seven heat races, was a top 10 finisher in all 12 main events and won five main events. He won the Tyler Wolf Memorial, the QRC Perpetual Trophy Night and the West Coast Nationals.

Jaxon hung with the older kids. He qualified in the top 10 three times, won three heat races, made it to the main event six times and finished in the top 10 in the main four times.

Highlight for the young racers came in the West Coast Nationals where Riley won the race and Jaxon finished second.

Nate acknowledged that crashes are part of the sport, but said the cars are made with safety in mind. Neither of his sons have ever been seriously injured.

Although they might not know what the word means, the drivers are philosophical about crashes. “I’m the kid that always gets into crashes,” offered Jaxon.

“I especially don’t like it when a lot of Karts get into a big pile up,” Riley said.

Nate said his wife, Christina, is “very supportive,” of her sons’ racing, buts does acknowledge, “sometimes she gets very nervous.”

Riley is especially serious about his racing. “I want to be a sprint car driver, a midget driver and then maybe NASCAR,” he said. “You have to have confidence to go fast,” he observed. “And you can’t ever give up. People (other drivers) know I have won a lot of races and that sometimes makes them a little squirrelly on the track.”

For the Fuchs, racing has developed into a way of life. ”It is a very family-oriented sport,” Nate said. “The boys have made a lot of friends. I just wish there was a track closer to home.”

The family recently added a new member and the father sees the need to add another car to the family collection, but not until baby Everly is able to walk and talk.

Just like the big-time racers, the brothers have stickers plastered all over their karts acknowledging the sponsorship of Track Side Engines, Mike Larbre Automotive, Wraps N Motion, Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling, Serves Corp, Brenda Sherwood’s Photography, Factory QRC, Opa’s Pit Crew and Nate’s own Fuchs Racing and Fabrication.