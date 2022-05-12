Subscribe

Zach Logue pitches gem in 2nd start, As pound Tigers 9-0

DANA GAURUDER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 11, 2022, 8:16PM
DETROIT — Zach Logue pitched seven sharp innings in his second major league start and the Oakland Athletics spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping the floundering Detroit Tigers 9-0 on Wednesday.

Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two while Christian Bethancourt supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the A’s. Ramon Laureano reached base three times, scored two runs and drove in another.

Oakland 9, Detroit 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b300110.225
Neuse dh421011.290
Pinder lf511001.253
Murphy c311211.214
Laureano rf321120.167
Barrera rf000000.250
Bethancourt 1b523200.245
Smith 3b501202.217
Andrus ss312010.198
Pache cf301110.172
Totals34911975
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows rf400001.281
Báez ss401001.225
Candelario 3b401000.207
Cabrera dh403001.268
Schoop 2b400001.152
W.Castro lf400001.306
Torkelson 1b300001.149
Barnhart c300000.266
Hill cf302001.270
Totals3307007
Oakland1230100029110
Detroit000000000070

E – Báez (3). LOB – Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B – Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B – Neuse (2). RBIs – Murphy 2 (17), Pache (8), Kemp (5), Smith 2 (9), Bethancourt 2 (5), Laureano (1). SB – Laureano (1). CS – Pache (2). SF – Kemp, Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Smith, Andrus); Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Meadows). RISP – Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Neuse, Bethancourt, Candelario. GIDP – Smith, Schoop.

DP – Oakland 1 (Smith, Kemp); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, W, 2-17⅔50006971.35
Moll1⅔00001140.00
Grimm1⅔20000155.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 0-12766217320.25
Peralta2⅓31121430.71
Lange1⅔00001112.31
Barnes1⅔0000090.75
Fulmer1⅔00011141.46
Soto1⅔12221274.00

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. WP – Wentz.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

T – 3:04. A – 15,375 (41,083).

Oakland, which entered Detroit on a nine-game losing streak, is 3-1 in the five-game series. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.

Logue (2-1), making his third career appearance, held Detroit to five hits, walked none and struck out six.

The A’s battered Wentz for six runs on seven hits in 2⅔ innings of his first game in the majors. Miguel Cabrera led the Tigers with three hits.

Oakland scored a run in the first on Murphy’s two-out single. The A’s increased their lead to 3-0 in the second on Cristian Pache’s RBI single and Tony Kemp’s sacrifice fly.

Wentz departed after allowing three more hits and three runs in the third. Murphy had a sacrifice fly and Smith ripped a two-run double to bring in those runs.

The A’s added a run against Wily Peralta in the fifth on Bethancourt’s RBI single.

Trainer’s room

Detroit RHP Casey Mize will make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Mize has been on the 10-day injured list since April 15 with a right elbow sprain.

Roster moves

The Tigers designated RHP Drew Hutchison for assignment. Hutchison is 0-3 with a 4.60 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

Kiddie corps

Wentz was the sixth player to make his major league debut with the Tigers this season. He joined fellow starting pitchers Beau Brieske and Alex Faedo, relievers Angel De Jesus and Elvin Rodriguez and 1B Spencer Torkelson, a Casa Grande graduate.

Up next

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.87) will make his third start of the season in the five-game series finale on Thursday. In his last start on Saturday, Kaprielian allowed just one run on three hits and struck out seven in 5⅔ innings against Minnesota.

Tigers: RHP Beau Brieske (0-2, 4.20 ERA) will make his fourth career start on Thursday. Brieske has allowed five home runs across 15 innings.

