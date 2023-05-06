A crash has been reported on the Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116
A crash has been reported on the Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116 between the Bohemian Highway/Church Street and the Cazadero Highway.
The impacted road section is 370 feet long. The warning was released on Saturday at 7:32 a.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: