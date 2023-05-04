Danger due to animals on southbound Hwy. 101 in Santa Rosa
It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to animals on the road between Fulton Road and Mark West Springs Road/River Road.
The event affects 180 feet. The warning was released on Thursday at 1:38 p.m.
