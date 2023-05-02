Danger due to object on Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116 in Cotati

It might be dangerous to drive on the Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116 due to an object on the roadway between Streetony Point Road and US-101/Redwood Highway.

The event affects 180 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/traffic/?filename=breaking_TOMTOM_32ffd7f2ee56c366143b4fde1750f52b.json">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.