Danger due to object on Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116 in Cotati
It might be dangerous to drive on the Gravenstein Highway/Highway 116 due to an object on the roadway between Streetony Point Road and US-101/Redwood Highway.
The event affects 180 feet.
The warning was issued at 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
