Danger due to object on Lower Lake Road/Highway 29 in Kelseyville

It might be dangerous to drive on the Lower Lake Road/Highway 29 due to an object on the roadway between Soda Bay Road and Seigler Canyon Road.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:02 a.m. on Friday.

