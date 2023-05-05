Danger due to object on Lower Lake Road/Highway 29 in Kelseyville
It might be dangerous to drive on the Lower Lake Road/Highway 29 due to an object on the roadway between Soda Bay Road and Seigler Canyon Road.
The event affects 370 feet.
The warning was issued at 6:02 a.m. on Friday.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
