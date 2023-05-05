Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Larkfield-Wikiup
It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Fulton Road and Airport Boulevard.
The event impacts 170 feet.
A cautionary statement was issued Thursday at 5:38 p.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
