Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Novato

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive and San Antonio Road.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday.

