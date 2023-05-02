Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Novato
It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive and San Antonio Road.
The event impacts 450 feet.
The warning was issued at 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
