Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park
It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Commerce Boulevard/Wilfred Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue.
The event affects 50 feet.
The warning was issued Thursday at 10:43 a.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: