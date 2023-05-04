Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

TRAFFIC NEWSWIRE
May 4, 2023, 10:52AM

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Commerce Boulevard/Wilfred Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue.

The event affects 50 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 10:43 a.m.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

