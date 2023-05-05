Danger due to object on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between College Avenue and Steele Lane.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

A cautionary statement was issued Friday at 1:23 p.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/traffic/?filename=breaking_TOMTOM_bae538e74faf97a48a63b7e4795147ce.json">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.