Danger due to object on northbound Hwy. 101 in Healdsburg
It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between Arata Lane and the Old Redwood Highway (Healdsburg).
The event affects 210 feet.
The warning was issued at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
