Danger due to object on northbound Hwy. 101 in Novato

It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between De Long Avenue and Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive.

The event affects 510 feet. The warning was released on Friday at 10:37 a.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/traffic/?filename=breaking_TOMTOM_e3a26fc914e415881379aca440646e2a.json">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.