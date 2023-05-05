Danger due to object on northbound Hwy. 101 in Novato
It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between De Long Avenue and Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive.
The event affects 510 feet. The warning was released on Friday at 10:37 a.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
