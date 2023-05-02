Danger due to object on northbound Hwy. 101 in Petaluma

It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between Petaluma Boulevard and the Highway 116.|
May 2, 2023, 1:34PM

It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between Petaluma Boulevard and the Highway 116.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:23 p.m.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

