Danger due to object on Porter Creek Road in Santa Rosa

It might be dangerous to drive on Porter Creek Road due to an object on the roadway between Mark West Springs Road and Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road.

The event affects 200 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:37 p.m.

