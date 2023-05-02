Danger due to object on Porter Creek Road in Santa Rosa
It might be dangerous to drive on Porter Creek Road due to an object on the roadway between Mark West Springs Road and Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road.
The event affects 200 feet.
The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:37 p.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
