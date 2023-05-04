Danger due to object on southbound Highway 101 in Novato
It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between San Antonio Road and Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive.
The impacted road section is 220 feet long.
A cautionary statement was issued Wednesday at 8:12 p.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
