Danger due to object on southbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park
It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between the Rohnert Park Expressway and the Highway 116/Gravenstein Highway.
The event affects 320 feet. The warning was released on Thursday at 9:31 a.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
