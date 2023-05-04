Danger due to object on southbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

TRAFFIC NEWSWIRE
May 4, 2023, 9:40AM

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between the Rohnert Park Expressway and the Highway 116/Gravenstein Highway.

The event affects 320 feet. The warning was released on Thursday at 9:31 a.m.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

