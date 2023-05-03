Danger due to object on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Hopper Avenue and Mendocino Avenue.|
TRAFFIC NEWSWIRE
May 3, 2023, 12:20PM

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Hopper Avenue and Mendocino Avenue.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

A cautionary statement was issued Wednesday at 12:13 p.m.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.