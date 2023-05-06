Danger due to object on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

It might be dangerous to drive on Hwy. 101 due to an object on the roadway between Fulton Road and Mark West Springs Road/River Road.

The event impacts 900 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/traffic/?filename=breaking_TOMTOM_996fb15fc3d9592c259331868a2cca55.json">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.