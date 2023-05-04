Danger due to object on southbound Hwy. 101 in Novato

It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between San Antonio Road and Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive.

The event impacts 220 feet.

A cautionary statement was issued Wednesday at 8:12 p.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/traffic/?filename=breaking_TOMTOM_b77b69c111c7e37ab03f50f2e12dd67f.json">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.