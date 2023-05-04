Danger due to object on southbound Hwy. 101 in Rohnert Park
It might be dangerous to drive on Highway 101 due to an object on the roadway between Commerce Boulevard/Wilfred Avenue and the Rohnert Park Expressway.
The event impacts 430 feet.
The warning was issued Thursday at 9:19 a.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
