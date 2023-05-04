Danger due to object on the Bohemian Highway in Occidental
It might be dangerous to drive on the Bohemian Highway due to an object on the roadway between Morelli Lane and Highway 116.
The event affects 950 feet.
A cautionary statement was issued Thursday at 12:28 p.m.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
