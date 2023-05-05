Warning in Santa Rosa: Crash reported on southbound Highway 101

May 4, 2023, 11:24PM

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Hwy. 101 between Hearn Avenue/Yolanda Avenue and Todd Road.

The impacted road section is 0.50 miles long.

The warning was issued at 11:17 p.m. on Thursday.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

