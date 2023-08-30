Map: Wildfire smoke forecast in Sonoma County and beyond
This map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association shows hourly smoke forecasts for the next 48 hours across Northern California and the continental United States. Concentrations are reported in micrograms per cubic meter (mcgm per m3). Click anywhere on the map to find the smoke forecast for that area.
A measurement greater than 35 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
