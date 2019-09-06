Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 28
One hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 27, ranging in price from $85,000 to $14 million.
One of the top selling homes this week was 323 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $3,539,000 on July 31. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,886 square foot mid-century modern home featured a pool, floor to ceiling windows and contemporary high-end finishes.
Bodega Bay
3050 Lucille Ave., $525,000
220 Miwok Road, $1,016,000
2915 Driftwood Road, $1,100,000
20181 Osprey Drive, $1,302,500
819 Owl Court, $1,325,000
Camp Meeker
37 Hampton Road, $85,000
Cloverdale
112 Clover Springs Drive, $505,000
427 Healdsburg Ave., $558,500
Cotati
8540 Park Ave., $595,000
8585 Wren Drive, $650,000
Forestville
100 Scenic Drive, $256,500
11135 Sequoia Road, $427,000
6350 Anderson Road, $600,000
Glen Ellen
5070 Warm Springs Road, $240,000
Healdsburg
219 Bailhache Ave., $468,000
527 Matheson St., $1,446,000
555 Matheson St., $1,965,000
10990 Eastside Road, $3,500,000
323 Matheson St., $3,539,000
Monte Rio
19610 Redwood Drive, $747,000
Occidental
2250 Joy Road, $748,000
Penngrove
9449 Old Redwood Highway, $760,000
1994 William Drive, $1,050,000
7256 Sturtevant Drive, $1,325,000
Petaluma
2886 Stony Point Road, $230,000
1610 Cassiopea Way, $550,000
1419 Morning Glory Drive, $590,000
513 Yellowstone Court, $596,500
828 Dickson Hill Drive, $600,000
1900 Saint Augustine Way, $769,500
812 Gilardi Drive, $800,000
5168 Bodega Ave., $925,000
99 Westridge Drive, $1,100,000
805 Kingfish Court, $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
1144 Civic Center Drive, $273,500
929 Hacienda Circle, $520,000
1120 Emily Ave., $525,000
4314 Grange Court, $569,000
1523 Mathias Place, $655,000
6061 Diane Court, $705,000
Santa Rosa
3876 Crestview Drive, $190,000
2145 Orchard St., $385,000
998 San Clemente Drive, $424,000
3710 Barnes Road, $445,000
3343 Moorland Ave., $450,000
2425 Lomitas Ave., $460,000
7327 Oak Leaf Drive, $473,000
7070 Oak Leaf Drive, $489,000
7506 Oakmont Drive, $490,000
3250 Boron Ave., $498,000
4424 Maitland Ave., $525,000
1378 Funston Drive, $535,000
2324 Lemur St., $540,000
2041 Peterson Lane, $540,000
203 Esposti Meadows Way, $544,000
3538 Idaho Drive, $560,000
326 Brookwood Ave., $565,000
2315 Roburta Lane, $570,000
1919 Waterford St., $575,000
5070 Charmian Drive, $589,000
721 Brentwood Drive, $607,000
1866 Tonja Way, $610,000
2144 Contra Costa Ave., $625,000
3442 Dartmouth Drive, $630,000
2410 Meyers Drive, $650,000
2913 Carissa Court, $665,000
1400 Forestview Drive, $675,000
5021 Deerwood Drive, $682,500
2047 Goldfield Lane, $685,000
1900 Sansone Drive, $699,000
4824 Post Court, $710,000
4975 Hoen Ave., $739,000
6455 Stone Bridge Road, $739,000
2025 Augustan Ave., $741,500
5020 Carriage Lane, $752,000
3220 Nielsen Road, $813,000
5488 Diane Way, $849,000
1900 Brush Creek Road, $880,000
3895 Walker Ave., $900,000
1400 Owl Point, $1,026,000
3852 Orr Ranch Road, $1,100,000
3115 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,153,000
3212 Old Ranch Drive, $1,203,500
1113 Spring St., $1,250,000
746 Acacia Lane, $1,550,000
3350 Calistoga Road, $1,998,000
2872 Dutton Meadow, $14,450,000
Sebastopol
885 Norlee St., $335,000
539 Cleveland Ave., $725,000
591 Watertrough Road, $820,000
900 Tiller Lane, $879,000
560 Silala Lane, $970,000
1567 Cunningham Road, $1,250,000
5028 Turner Road, $1,325,000
5660 Blank Road, $2,003,000
Sonoma
18326 Lucas Ave., $333,500
18932 Viewcrest Drive, $525,000
360 Dahlia Drive, $537,500
6 Temelec Circle, $580,000
17083 Cedar Ave., $625,000
580 Mitchell Way, $735,000
19135 Railroad Ave., $986,000
20540 David St., $1,850,000
The Sea Ranch
37090 Albatross Reach, $695,000
Windsor
114 Carey Court, $375,000
100 Wooded Glen Court, $580,000
539 Chablis Drive, $700,000
97 Cottontail Way, $760,000
9974 Troon Court, $2,345,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter