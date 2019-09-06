Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 28

One hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 27, ranging in price from $85,000 to $14 million.

One of the top selling homes this week was 323 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $3,539,000 on July 31. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,886 square foot mid-century modern home featured a pool, floor to ceiling windows and contemporary high-end finishes.

Bodega Bay

3050 Lucille Ave., $525,000

220 Miwok Road, $1,016,000

2915 Driftwood Road, $1,100,000

20181 Osprey Drive, $1,302,500

819 Owl Court, $1,325,000

Camp Meeker

37 Hampton Road, $85,000

Cloverdale

112 Clover Springs Drive, $505,000

427 Healdsburg Ave., $558,500

Cotati

8540 Park Ave., $595,000

8585 Wren Drive, $650,000

Forestville

100 Scenic Drive, $256,500

11135 Sequoia Road, $427,000

6350 Anderson Road, $600,000

Glen Ellen

5070 Warm Springs Road, $240,000

Healdsburg

219 Bailhache Ave., $468,000

527 Matheson St., $1,446,000

555 Matheson St., $1,965,000

10990 Eastside Road, $3,500,000

323 Matheson St., $3,539,000

Monte Rio

19610 Redwood Drive, $747,000

Occidental

2250 Joy Road, $748,000

Penngrove

9449 Old Redwood Highway, $760,000

1994 William Drive, $1,050,000

7256 Sturtevant Drive, $1,325,000

Petaluma

2886 Stony Point Road, $230,000

1610 Cassiopea Way, $550,000

1419 Morning Glory Drive, $590,000

513 Yellowstone Court, $596,500

828 Dickson Hill Drive, $600,000

1900 Saint Augustine Way, $769,500

812 Gilardi Drive, $800,000

5168 Bodega Ave., $925,000

99 Westridge Drive, $1,100,000

805 Kingfish Court, $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

1144 Civic Center Drive, $273,500

929 Hacienda Circle, $520,000

1120 Emily Ave., $525,000

4314 Grange Court, $569,000

1523 Mathias Place, $655,000

6061 Diane Court, $705,000

Santa Rosa

3876 Crestview Drive, $190,000

2145 Orchard St., $385,000

998 San Clemente Drive, $424,000

3710 Barnes Road, $445,000

3343 Moorland Ave., $450,000

2425 Lomitas Ave., $460,000

7327 Oak Leaf Drive, $473,000

7070 Oak Leaf Drive, $489,000

7506 Oakmont Drive, $490,000

3250 Boron Ave., $498,000

4424 Maitland Ave., $525,000

1378 Funston Drive, $535,000

2324 Lemur St., $540,000

2041 Peterson Lane, $540,000

203 Esposti Meadows Way, $544,000

3538 Idaho Drive, $560,000

326 Brookwood Ave., $565,000

2315 Roburta Lane, $570,000

1919 Waterford St., $575,000

5070 Charmian Drive, $589,000

721 Brentwood Drive, $607,000

1866 Tonja Way, $610,000

2144 Contra Costa Ave., $625,000

3442 Dartmouth Drive, $630,000

2410 Meyers Drive, $650,000

2913 Carissa Court, $665,000

1400 Forestview Drive, $675,000

5021 Deerwood Drive, $682,500

2047 Goldfield Lane, $685,000

1900 Sansone Drive, $699,000

4824 Post Court, $710,000

4975 Hoen Ave., $739,000

6455 Stone Bridge Road, $739,000

2025 Augustan Ave., $741,500

5020 Carriage Lane, $752,000

3220 Nielsen Road, $813,000

5488 Diane Way, $849,000

1900 Brush Creek Road, $880,000

3895 Walker Ave., $900,000

1400 Owl Point, $1,026,000

3852 Orr Ranch Road, $1,100,000

3115 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,153,000

3212 Old Ranch Drive, $1,203,500

1113 Spring St., $1,250,000

746 Acacia Lane, $1,550,000

3350 Calistoga Road, $1,998,000

2872 Dutton Meadow, $14,450,000

Sebastopol

885 Norlee St., $335,000

539 Cleveland Ave., $725,000

591 Watertrough Road, $820,000

900 Tiller Lane, $879,000

560 Silala Lane, $970,000

1567 Cunningham Road, $1,250,000

5028 Turner Road, $1,325,000

5660 Blank Road, $2,003,000

Sonoma

18326 Lucas Ave., $333,500

18932 Viewcrest Drive, $525,000

360 Dahlia Drive, $537,500

6 Temelec Circle, $580,000

17083 Cedar Ave., $625,000

580 Mitchell Way, $735,000

19135 Railroad Ave., $986,000

20540 David St., $1,850,000

The Sea Ranch

37090 Albatross Reach, $695,000

Windsor

114 Carey Court, $375,000

100 Wooded Glen Court, $580,000

539 Chablis Drive, $700,000

97 Cottontail Way, $760,000

9974 Troon Court, $2,345,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter