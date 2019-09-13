Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 4

Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 4 ranging in price from $200,000 to $1.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18925 Prospect Drive in Sonoma which sold for $1,805,000 on Aug. 9. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,720 square foot home was situated on a rural five-acre property with fruit trees, Heritage Oaks, Maples and an abundance of wildlife.

See what homes are selling for near you

Cazadero

31925 Seaview Road, $750,000

Cloverdale

304 Ranch House Drive, $399,000

Forestville

10817 Ogburn Lane, $365,000

9369 Champs De Elysees, $610,000

6880 Giovanetti Road, $887,500

Guerneville

17755 Orchard Ave., $333,000

16559 Neeley Road, $500,000

15003 Merry Lane, $625,000

14401 Western Ave., $783,000

Healdsburg

1676 Canyon Run, $725,000

312 Bridle Path, $755,000

1625 Madrone Ave., $765,000

4991 E. Soda Rock Lane, $1,445,000

Monte Rio

21499 Starrett Hill Drive, $200,000

Penngrove

241 Davis Lane, $1,425,000

Petaluma

1532 Weaverly Drive, $530,000

1608 Jeffrey Drive, $560,000

140 Jeffrey Drive, $569,000

1429 Weaverly Drive, $589,000

36 Woodworth Way, $589,000

204 H St., $715,000

701 Bordeaux Drive, $725,000

2111 Meadowview Drive, $745,000

701 Albert Way, $750,000

1755 Emma Way, $775,000

2129 Falcon Ridge Drive, $835,000

19 Raffles Court, $848,000

841 Sprucewood Court, $889,000

500 Grey Owl Drive, $890,000

169 Grant Court, $1,400,000

119 Eastman Court, $1,630,000

Rohnert Park

323 Burton Ave., $450,000

474 Floral Way, $595,000

5109 Kolton Place, $649,000

Santa Rosa

3555 Aaron Drive, $225,000

3525 Deer Park Drive, $230,000

2910 Riebli Road, $375,000

2310 Mikayla Drive, $440,000

510 Juilliard Park Drive, $440,000

1720 Cork Tree Lane, $455,000

924 Georgia St., $465,000

3014 Hardies Lane, $499,000

1105 Putney Drive, $529,000

3272 Hidden Valley Drive, $530,000

145 Lasso Lane, $559,000

3500 Moorland Ave., $575,000

3704 Hennessy Place, $590,000

3632 Perk Place, $595,000

4967 Oak Park Way, $595,000

2141 Humboldt St., $597,000

2439 San Sebastian Ave., $630,000

2226 Pimlico Way, $642,500

5421 Cassandra Way, $675,000

512 Jenifer Court, $675,000

1909 Camino Del Prado, $680,000

2233 Wheaton Court, $725,000

1638 El Camino Way, $762,000

2550 Barley Lane, $845,500

2324 W. College Ave., $859,000

1441 Timberhill Road, $870,000

1125 Hyland Drive, $875,000

2727 Guerneville Road, $927,000

317 Fairway Drive, $950,000

488 Shooting Star Place, $1,200,000

1643 Finlaw St., $1,285,000

1217 Melissa Court, $1,675,000

Sebastopol

755 Litchfield Ave., $700,000

7411 Woodland Ave., $850,000

3370 Pharoahs Lane, $945,000

6500 Burnside Road, $950,000

13111 Dupont Road, $1,540,000

10655 Barnett Valley Road, $1,575,000

Sonoma

487 San Ramon Drive, $470,000

375 Dahlia Drive, $532,500

701 Crocus Drive, $750,000

311 Francisco Drive, $808,000

522 Avenue Del Oro, $1,100,000

100 Chase St., $1,365,000

18925 Prospect Drive, $1,805,000

Windsor

1305 Seghesio Way, $592,000

10 Billington Lane, $635,000

320 Jessie Court, $850,000

760 Burgundy Way, $855,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter