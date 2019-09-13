Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 4
Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 4 ranging in price from $200,000 to $1.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18925 Prospect Drive in Sonoma which sold for $1,805,000 on Aug. 9. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,720 square foot home was situated on a rural five-acre property with fruit trees, Heritage Oaks, Maples and an abundance of wildlife.
Cazadero
31925 Seaview Road, $750,000
Cloverdale
304 Ranch House Drive, $399,000
Forestville
10817 Ogburn Lane, $365,000
9369 Champs De Elysees, $610,000
6880 Giovanetti Road, $887,500
Guerneville
17755 Orchard Ave., $333,000
16559 Neeley Road, $500,000
15003 Merry Lane, $625,000
14401 Western Ave., $783,000
Healdsburg
1676 Canyon Run, $725,000
312 Bridle Path, $755,000
1625 Madrone Ave., $765,000
4991 E. Soda Rock Lane, $1,445,000
Monte Rio
21499 Starrett Hill Drive, $200,000
Penngrove
241 Davis Lane, $1,425,000
Petaluma
1532 Weaverly Drive, $530,000
1608 Jeffrey Drive, $560,000
140 Jeffrey Drive, $569,000
1429 Weaverly Drive, $589,000
36 Woodworth Way, $589,000
204 H St., $715,000
701 Bordeaux Drive, $725,000
2111 Meadowview Drive, $745,000
701 Albert Way, $750,000
1755 Emma Way, $775,000
2129 Falcon Ridge Drive, $835,000
19 Raffles Court, $848,000
841 Sprucewood Court, $889,000
500 Grey Owl Drive, $890,000
169 Grant Court, $1,400,000
119 Eastman Court, $1,630,000
Rohnert Park
323 Burton Ave., $450,000
474 Floral Way, $595,000
5109 Kolton Place, $649,000
Santa Rosa
3555 Aaron Drive, $225,000
3525 Deer Park Drive, $230,000
2910 Riebli Road, $375,000
2310 Mikayla Drive, $440,000
510 Juilliard Park Drive, $440,000
1720 Cork Tree Lane, $455,000
924 Georgia St., $465,000
3014 Hardies Lane, $499,000
1105 Putney Drive, $529,000
3272 Hidden Valley Drive, $530,000
145 Lasso Lane, $559,000
3500 Moorland Ave., $575,000
3704 Hennessy Place, $590,000
3632 Perk Place, $595,000
4967 Oak Park Way, $595,000
2141 Humboldt St., $597,000
2439 San Sebastian Ave., $630,000
2226 Pimlico Way, $642,500
5421 Cassandra Way, $675,000
512 Jenifer Court, $675,000
1909 Camino Del Prado, $680,000
2233 Wheaton Court, $725,000
1638 El Camino Way, $762,000
2550 Barley Lane, $845,500
2324 W. College Ave., $859,000
1441 Timberhill Road, $870,000
1125 Hyland Drive, $875,000
2727 Guerneville Road, $927,000
317 Fairway Drive, $950,000
488 Shooting Star Place, $1,200,000
1643 Finlaw St., $1,285,000
1217 Melissa Court, $1,675,000
Sebastopol
755 Litchfield Ave., $700,000
7411 Woodland Ave., $850,000
3370 Pharoahs Lane, $945,000
6500 Burnside Road, $950,000
13111 Dupont Road, $1,540,000
10655 Barnett Valley Road, $1,575,000
Sonoma
487 San Ramon Drive, $470,000
375 Dahlia Drive, $532,500
701 Crocus Drive, $750,000
311 Francisco Drive, $808,000
522 Avenue Del Oro, $1,100,000
100 Chase St., $1,365,000
18925 Prospect Drive, $1,805,000
Windsor
1305 Seghesio Way, $592,000
10 Billington Lane, $635,000
320 Jessie Court, $850,000
760 Burgundy Way, $855,000
