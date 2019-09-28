Taylor Lane Organic Coffee returning to its Sonoma County roots under new CEO

Taylor Maid Farms was founded 26 years ago in west Sonoma County with a simple plan to be a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, just as the specialty coffee boom took off.

The company, however, in recent years took a different direction by opening coffee cafes inside Whole Foods stores, adding food and other drinks and changing its name to Taylor Lane Organic Coffee. The moves were an attempt to keep up in a competitive retail coffee market, which nationally is now estimated to generate $48 billion a year.

Food industry veteran Ted Robb, who acquired a stake in the company in 2016 from founders Chris and Terry Martin, led that ambitious undertaking.

But last November Robb was forced out and the two local cafes at Whole Foods stores were closed over the summer. New CEO Joanie Benedetti Claussen has embarked on a restructuring to get back to basics, meaning focusing the Taylor Lane on its wholesaling to grocers and food-service businesses.

The coffee maker intends to leverage a well-regarded reputation for roasting coffee beans, as well as being respected in the food business for its safety and quality management systems, she said.

“My goal is to bring us back to our roots and what we do well,” said Claussen, 39, who is part of the Benedetti family that founded Clover Sonoma dairy products firm for whom she was marketing director for 10 years.

Taylor Lane also will benefit from the experience of co-partner Mike Mountanos. The Mountanos family has been in the coffee and tea business locally for more than 100 years and their company has a large Petaluma coffee bean processing operation.

“I think it’s in the right hands,” said Mark Inman, who co-founded Taylor Lane and now works at Olan Specialty Coffee in Healdsburg. “Mountanos family has one of the strongest wholesale grocery operations out there. ... With Taylor Lane they could easily be a national brand.”

Claussen’s back-to-basics approach since taking the helm in January differs sharply from the direction Robb had been leading the company.

He was full of ideas, such as a proposed move to SOMO Village in Rohnert Park for more space for education and training of its baristas and wholesale clients, adding soft-serve ice cream and drinks that have an infusion of CBD, a cannabis compound used to treat pain.

Taylor Lane made a splash opening cafes in the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa and in San Francisco’s Mid-Market district, home to many tech workers. Those were in addition to its Sebastopol and Petaluma standalone coffee shops. Robb had connections with the national grocery chain because his father, Walter, was a former co-CEO of Whole Foods.

In an interview, Robb said that “it’s a lot harder to do a retail business” and that the wholesale side could be more profitable. “You are almost running two different businesses under one roof.”

Rob Daly, the former CEO of Taylor Lane who left in November 2017, said what he called that “small box within a big box” is difficult and takes a different strategy, such as having employees walk the grocery store aisles with coffee samples or having promotional products available in the stores.

“They didn’t know how to do that,” said Daly, who also had worked at Starbucks. Inman said although Robb certainly had big ideas and grand plans for Taylor Lane, he didn’t know enough about the retail coffee business to successfully execute them.