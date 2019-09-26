Fieldwork Brewing Co. opening taproom early next year in Marin County

Craft brewer Fieldwork Brewing Co. of Berkeley said Wednesday that it plans to open a taproom, its seventh in Northern California, in Corte Madera, Marin County.

The 2,400-square-foot taproom will be located in the Town Center Corte Madera and is slated to open in early 2020.

The Berkeley craft brewery now has its nearest location in the Oxbow Public Market in Napa.

The Marin taproom is part of Fieldwork’s aggressive production increase and brewpub expansion. Healdsburg-based Criveller Group is building a massive 50-barrel brewhouse for the brewer.