PD default story headline xy yxyxy yyxyxyxyxyx

Jessica Soulié has joined Poppy Bank as vice president, human resources manager. Prior to joining the Santa Rosa bank, Soulié was human recourses manager of Denbeste Companies.

Soulié has a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University and is certified through the HR Certification Institute.

Steven Gill was hired as vice president and branch manager of Poppy Bank’s new branch in Pleasonton, Calif.

With more than 25 years of banking experience, Gill previously served as a branch manager for several financial institutions. He has a master’s degree in business administration.

Harold Duncan was hired as chief executive of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County. He will assume the post on Oct. 1.

As Habitat’s CEO, Duncan will oversee all operations, including The Habitat Center factory and trades training center in Rohnert Park.

Duncan retired last year after more than 30 years in executive roles at F. Korbel and Bros Inc.

Compiled by Staff Writer Martin Espinoza

Please send items to onthemove@ pressdemocrat.com