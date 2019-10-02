Jackson Family Wines CEO: No big buyout planned to counter Gallo-Constellation deal

NAPA — The chief executive of Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa said Wednesday the premium wine company doesn’t plan to make a big acquisition in response to one of the biggest wine deals in U.S. history, E. & J. Gallo Winery’s $1.7 billion proposed purchase of more than 30 low-price wine and spirits brands from Constellation Brands Inc.

“We acquired some amazing properties in the last five to seven years. Let’s get back to focus,” Jackson CEO Rick Tigner said. “Let’s see what’s going to happen in the marketplace.”

He spoke at the Wine Industry Financial Symposium, sponsored by Wine Business Monthly, at the CIA Copia in Napa.

The company, founded by the late Jess Jackson 37 years ago, in past years has been aggressive in buying smaller wineries that specialize in Burgundian wine styles, especially in Oregon, as well as locally with Siduri Wines of Santa Rosa and Copain Wines of Healdsburg. It is the ninth-largest wine company in the country producing an estimated 6 million cases in 2018, according to Wine Business Monthly.

After those acquisitions, it can take up to seven years to understand the company culture, the vineyards and the brands of the boutique wineries, he said.

“It takes some time to absorb them,” said Tigner, who has been with the family-owned company since 1991.

Tigner said Gallo, already the nation’s biggest wine company “will have one heck of an arsenal” if the Constellation deal is approved by regulators.

