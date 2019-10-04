Jackson Family Wines building Healdsburg winery for Vérité brand

Vérité, the Jackson Family Wines’ brand that produces premium Bordeaux blends from vineyards across Sonoma County, is building a new winery next the existing winery on its Healdsburg estate.

The winery will be built over the next several years in three parts so it doesn’t interfere with the continuity of winemaking. Nicolas Seillan, vice president of Jackson Family Wines, and Taylor Lombardo Architects of San Francisco designed the winery.

The first part, consisting of a barrel room and a hospitality suite, is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020. Later stages will include construction of production offices, areas for winemaker tastings and blending plus reception space.

Sonoma County Winegrowers receive federal grant

Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group has received a $449,444 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of its specialty crop block grant program to help market local grapes.

The group will use the federal funds to support advertising and promotional programs to influence wine buyers and media across the country.

Trade groups in California received almost $23 million out of about $72.4 million awarded nationwide through the crop block grants. The department also has released $174.6 million in funding for its Market Access Program, which helps share the costs of overseas marketing and promotional activities for U.S. agricultural exports.

This funding included the Wine Institute, California’s main lobbying group for the wine industry, which received $6.5 million.

Delicato completes investment of V2 Wine Group

Delicato Family Wines has completed its takeover of the V2 Wine Group after buying an initial equity stake in the Napa-based winery made two years ago.

V2 is a Sonoma-based wine producer and importer that provides sales and marketing support to a small group of family-owned wineries.

As a result of the buyout, V2 Founder Dan Leese is leaving the company to take on a new role in the spirits industry.

The acquisition has helped Delicato grow its fine wine division, Transcendent Wines, along with the acquisition of Black Stallion Estate Winery and the launch of its Diora brand. The company is the sixth-largest wine company in the United States with an estimated 11 million cases produced last year, according to Wine Business Monthly.

