Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 25

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2019, 10:53AM
Updated 3 hours ago

One hundred and twenty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 25 ranging in price from $57,000 to $14 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17501 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $14,000,000 on Aug. 30. This 7 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom, 6,766 square foot modern farmhouse featured a pool, patio, views, olive trees and 13 sprawling acres.

Cloverdale

312 Toscana Circle, $615,000

304 N. Jefferson St., $627,000

309 Cottage Court, $820,000

Forestville

8810 Trenton Road, $458,500

11432 Terrace Drive, $505,000

6930 Mirabel Road, $615,000

7561 Trenton Road, $872,500

Glen Ellen

4611 Warm Springs Road, $625,000

Guerneville

17354 Park Ave., $385,000

15209 Canyon Seven Road, $425,000

15240 Rio Nido Road, $440,000

17499 Old Monte Rio Road, $464,000

16860 Neeley Road, $525,000

Healdsburg

1336 Tulip Court, $760,000

532 Matheson St., $975,000

5470 Dry Creek Road, $1,185,000

233 Lincoln St., $2,875,000

905 Valley View Drive, $3,895,000

Monte Rio

21684 Monte Vista Terrace, $390,500

21631 Monte Vista Terrace, $409,000

Penngrove

8454 Brand Lane, $1,150,000

Petaluma

710 Regina Court, $542,000

402 Sutter St., $550,000

600 Crinella Drive, $600,000

4 Graylawn Ave., $628,000

843 Echo Court, $650,000

1619 O’Neel Drive, $655,000

809 Sartori Drive, $725,000

1013 Palmetto Way, $742,000

921 West St., $750,000

1920 Winchester Lane, $753,000

625 Galland St., $855,000

224 Ridgeview Drive, $875,000

13 Buckeye Court, $1,215,000

227 Photinia Place, $1,460,000

Rohnert Park

262 City Center Drive, $299,000

552 Lassen Court, $415,000

1556 Holly Ave., $527,000

524 S. Lorraine Court, $555,000

6186 San Carlos Court, $645,000

1734 Waterside Lane, $711,000

Santa Rosa

5583 Fulton Road, $57,000

944 Temple Ave., $135,000

1615 Nina Court, $399,000

1374 McMinn Ave., $440,000

1455 Russell Ave., $450,000

1077 Stanislaus Way, $464,000

8946 Acorn Lane, $475,000

2331 Weatherby Ave., $500,000

2029 Mission Blvd., $515,000

1444 Vallejo St., $542,000

4965 Snark Ave., $545,000

8835 Hood Mountain Circle, $560,000

2352 Tedeschi Drive, $560,000

1616 Solano Drive, $565,000

2404 E. Joseph Court, $569,000

2859 Creekside Road, $575,000

1029 Easton Drive, $575,000

3701 Crestview Drive, $582,000

2442 Teale Court, $600,000

3547 Banyan St., $615,000

5370 Arnica Way, $616,000

478 Manka Circle, $629,000

211 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $633,000

349 Gazania Court, $639,000

1337 Cashew Road, $640,000

4813 Glencannon St., $645,000

113 Old Oak Lane, $660,000

1001 Stewart St., $661,000

716 Brentwood Drive, $669,500

1913 Whitchurch Place, $670,000

2544 Red Willow Drive, $670,500

7375 Oakmont Drive, $675,000

3743 View Court, $677,500

4740 Orville Ave., $695,000

6462 Stone Bridge Road, $720,000

233 Fairway Drive, $745,000

1627 Periwinkle St., $750,000

2031 Siesta Lane, $762,500

3390 Magowan Drive, $765,000

2171 Hastings Court, $794,000

2254 Beverly Way, $800,000

2546 Barley Lane, $809,000

2554 Barley Lane, $851,500

261 Pacific Heights Drive, $887,000

77 Dorchester Drive, $899,000

1724 Terrace Way, $945,000

921 Monroe St., $1,070,000

5934 Sunhawk Drive, $1,120,000

3252 Piedra Lane, $1,147,500

3053 Porter Creek Road, $1,295,000

156 Meadowcroft Way, $1,725,000

3750 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,725,000

Sebastopol

8616 Graton Road, $790,000

8610 Graton Road, $790,000

8461 Mill Station Road, $850,000

763 Hurlbut Ave., $1,050,000

12300 Fiori Lane, $1,250,000

3299 Frei Road, $1,600,000

Sonoma

256 Orchard Ave., $387,500

926 Glenwood Drive, $550,000

131 Avenida Barbera, $575,000

157 S. Temelec Circle, $619,000

595 Solano Ave., $619,000

133 Melody Court, $650,000

1500 W. Watmaugh Road, $675,000

155 El Ritero, $790,000

18825 Prospect Drive, $1,024,500

230 Newcomb St., $1,800,000

692 William Cunningham Ave., $2,125,000

17501 Carriger Road, $14,000,000

The Sea Ranch

325 Halcyon, $550,000

37181 Schooner Drive, $699,500

40710 Leeward Road, $770,000

37690 Breaker Reach, $790,000

249 Lands End Close, $826,000

35428 Fly Cloud Road, $1,325,000

Windsor

729 Kay Starr Court, $517,000

306 Broad Oak Way, $570,000

261 Flametree Circle, $570,000

393 Wilson Lane, $604,000

9222 Lakewood Drive, $607,500

333 Winemaker Way, $680,000

428 Bordeaux Way, $827,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

