Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 25

One hundred and twenty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 25 ranging in price from $57,000 to $14 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17501 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $14,000,000 on Aug. 30. This 7 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom, 6,766 square foot modern farmhouse featured a pool, patio, views, olive trees and 13 sprawling acres.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cloverdale

312 Toscana Circle, $615,000

304 N. Jefferson St., $627,000

309 Cottage Court, $820,000

Forestville

8810 Trenton Road, $458,500

11432 Terrace Drive, $505,000

6930 Mirabel Road, $615,000

7561 Trenton Road, $872,500

Glen Ellen

4611 Warm Springs Road, $625,000

Guerneville

17354 Park Ave., $385,000

15209 Canyon Seven Road, $425,000

15240 Rio Nido Road, $440,000

17499 Old Monte Rio Road, $464,000

16860 Neeley Road, $525,000

Healdsburg

1336 Tulip Court, $760,000

532 Matheson St., $975,000

5470 Dry Creek Road, $1,185,000

233 Lincoln St., $2,875,000

905 Valley View Drive, $3,895,000

Monte Rio

21684 Monte Vista Terrace, $390,500

21631 Monte Vista Terrace, $409,000

Penngrove

8454 Brand Lane, $1,150,000

Petaluma

710 Regina Court, $542,000

402 Sutter St., $550,000

600 Crinella Drive, $600,000

4 Graylawn Ave., $628,000

843 Echo Court, $650,000

1619 O’Neel Drive, $655,000

809 Sartori Drive, $725,000

1013 Palmetto Way, $742,000

921 West St., $750,000

1920 Winchester Lane, $753,000

625 Galland St., $855,000

224 Ridgeview Drive, $875,000

13 Buckeye Court, $1,215,000

227 Photinia Place, $1,460,000

Rohnert Park

262 City Center Drive, $299,000

552 Lassen Court, $415,000

1556 Holly Ave., $527,000

524 S. Lorraine Court, $555,000

6186 San Carlos Court, $645,000

1734 Waterside Lane, $711,000

Santa Rosa

5583 Fulton Road, $57,000

944 Temple Ave., $135,000

1615 Nina Court, $399,000

1374 McMinn Ave., $440,000

1455 Russell Ave., $450,000

1077 Stanislaus Way, $464,000

8946 Acorn Lane, $475,000

2331 Weatherby Ave., $500,000

2029 Mission Blvd., $515,000

1444 Vallejo St., $542,000

4965 Snark Ave., $545,000

8835 Hood Mountain Circle, $560,000

2352 Tedeschi Drive, $560,000

1616 Solano Drive, $565,000

2404 E. Joseph Court, $569,000

2859 Creekside Road, $575,000

1029 Easton Drive, $575,000

3701 Crestview Drive, $582,000

2442 Teale Court, $600,000

3547 Banyan St., $615,000

5370 Arnica Way, $616,000

478 Manka Circle, $629,000

211 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $633,000

349 Gazania Court, $639,000

1337 Cashew Road, $640,000

4813 Glencannon St., $645,000

113 Old Oak Lane, $660,000

1001 Stewart St., $661,000

716 Brentwood Drive, $669,500

1913 Whitchurch Place, $670,000

2544 Red Willow Drive, $670,500

7375 Oakmont Drive, $675,000

3743 View Court, $677,500

4740 Orville Ave., $695,000

6462 Stone Bridge Road, $720,000

233 Fairway Drive, $745,000

1627 Periwinkle St., $750,000

2031 Siesta Lane, $762,500

3390 Magowan Drive, $765,000

2171 Hastings Court, $794,000

2254 Beverly Way, $800,000

2546 Barley Lane, $809,000

2554 Barley Lane, $851,500

261 Pacific Heights Drive, $887,000

77 Dorchester Drive, $899,000