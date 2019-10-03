Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 25
One hundred and twenty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 25 ranging in price from $57,000 to $14 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17501 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $14,000,000 on Aug. 30. This 7 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom, 6,766 square foot modern farmhouse featured a pool, patio, views, olive trees and 13 sprawling acres.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
312 Toscana Circle, $615,000
304 N. Jefferson St., $627,000
309 Cottage Court, $820,000
Forestville
8810 Trenton Road, $458,500
11432 Terrace Drive, $505,000
6930 Mirabel Road, $615,000
7561 Trenton Road, $872,500
Glen Ellen
4611 Warm Springs Road, $625,000
Guerneville
17354 Park Ave., $385,000
15209 Canyon Seven Road, $425,000
15240 Rio Nido Road, $440,000
17499 Old Monte Rio Road, $464,000
16860 Neeley Road, $525,000
Healdsburg
1336 Tulip Court, $760,000
532 Matheson St., $975,000
5470 Dry Creek Road, $1,185,000
233 Lincoln St., $2,875,000
905 Valley View Drive, $3,895,000
Monte Rio
21684 Monte Vista Terrace, $390,500
21631 Monte Vista Terrace, $409,000
Penngrove
8454 Brand Lane, $1,150,000
Petaluma
710 Regina Court, $542,000
402 Sutter St., $550,000
600 Crinella Drive, $600,000
4 Graylawn Ave., $628,000
843 Echo Court, $650,000
1619 O’Neel Drive, $655,000
809 Sartori Drive, $725,000
1013 Palmetto Way, $742,000
921 West St., $750,000
1920 Winchester Lane, $753,000
625 Galland St., $855,000
224 Ridgeview Drive, $875,000
13 Buckeye Court, $1,215,000
227 Photinia Place, $1,460,000
Rohnert Park
262 City Center Drive, $299,000
552 Lassen Court, $415,000
1556 Holly Ave., $527,000
524 S. Lorraine Court, $555,000
6186 San Carlos Court, $645,000
1734 Waterside Lane, $711,000
Santa Rosa
5583 Fulton Road, $57,000
944 Temple Ave., $135,000
1615 Nina Court, $399,000
1374 McMinn Ave., $440,000
1455 Russell Ave., $450,000
1077 Stanislaus Way, $464,000
8946 Acorn Lane, $475,000
2331 Weatherby Ave., $500,000
2029 Mission Blvd., $515,000
1444 Vallejo St., $542,000
4965 Snark Ave., $545,000
8835 Hood Mountain Circle, $560,000
2352 Tedeschi Drive, $560,000
1616 Solano Drive, $565,000
2404 E. Joseph Court, $569,000
2859 Creekside Road, $575,000
1029 Easton Drive, $575,000
3701 Crestview Drive, $582,000
2442 Teale Court, $600,000
3547 Banyan St., $615,000
5370 Arnica Way, $616,000
478 Manka Circle, $629,000
211 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $633,000
349 Gazania Court, $639,000
1337 Cashew Road, $640,000
4813 Glencannon St., $645,000
113 Old Oak Lane, $660,000
1001 Stewart St., $661,000
716 Brentwood Drive, $669,500
1913 Whitchurch Place, $670,000
2544 Red Willow Drive, $670,500
7375 Oakmont Drive, $675,000
3743 View Court, $677,500
4740 Orville Ave., $695,000
6462 Stone Bridge Road, $720,000
233 Fairway Drive, $745,000
1627 Periwinkle St., $750,000
2031 Siesta Lane, $762,500
3390 Magowan Drive, $765,000
2171 Hastings Court, $794,000
2254 Beverly Way, $800,000
2546 Barley Lane, $809,000
2554 Barley Lane, $851,500
261 Pacific Heights Drive, $887,000
77 Dorchester Drive, $899,000