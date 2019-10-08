Santa Rosa brewery Third Street Aleworks won silver medal at top U.S. beer festival

Third Street Aleworks of Santa Rosa won a silver medal for one of its beers on Saturday at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, the country’s most prestigious beer festival that showcases craft and independent breweries nationwide.

The brewery took home the medal in the English or international Pale Ale category for its Annadel Pale Ale, a balanced English-style Pale Ale named after Trione-Annadel State Park. Third Street Aleworks was among 283 U.S. breweries to take home 318 medals in the competition. The brewery describes the beer as having the “aroma of orange marmalade and a malty, caramel taste followed by a dry finish.”

Earlier this year, Third Street Aleworks was acquired by a trio of local residents in their early 30s who have been rejuvenating the brewery and brewpub opened in 1995, one of the oldest in Sonoma County.

Bill Swindell