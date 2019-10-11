Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 1
Eighty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of September ranging in price from $200,000 to $2.15 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3288 Harrison Grade Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2,150,000 on Sept. 5. This two bedroom, three bathroom, 2,947 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, bocce court, vineyards, fruit trees and a gourmet kitchen with a SubZero fridge and Wolf gas range.
Cloverdale
115 Chablis Way, $490,000
499 Josephine Drive, $520,000
434 Merlot Drive, $525,000
Forestville
8468 Trenton Road, $235,000
12130 Summerhome Park Road, $246,000
10711 Grays Court, $345,000
14255 Green Valley Road, $600,000
10991 Ridge Retreat Road, $850,000
Glen Ellen
5015 Warm Springs Road, $290,000
Healdsburg
246 Pheasant Drive, $600,000
426 Tee Drive, $1,150,000
410 Piper St., $1,165,000
Penngrove
290 Oak St., $475,000
Petaluma
868 Olive St., $600,000
1657 Wynoochee Way, $602,000
826 Saint Francis Drive, $605,000
701 Weymouth St., $615,000
325 I St., $640,000
2 Twin Creeks Circle, $680,000
1807 Turtle Creek Way, $818,000
304 West St., $853,500
2066 Falcon Ridge Drive, $895,000
127 Upham St., $960,000
244 Valley View Drive, $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
951 Elaine Court, $400,000
8520 Liman Way, $475,000
8719 Laurelwood Drive, $550,000
5529 Country Club Drive, $640,000
5556 Kenneth Place, $670,000
1730 Waterside Lane, $704,000
507 Dennett Court, $798,000
Santa Rosa
35 Brighton Court, $200,000
522 Pinewood Drive, $295,000
826 Corby Ave., $406,000
910 Kingwood St., $425,000
1142 Hughes Ave., $440,000
6837 Oak Leaf Drive, $463,000
966 Leddy Ave., $470,000
2220 Waltzer Road, $509,500
2484 College Park Circle, $535,000
1914 Fallen Leaf Drive, $539,000
2218 Pierre Drive, $549,000
214 Calistoga Road, $555,000
367 Miramonte Court, $570,000
1014 Clark St., $587,500
1549 Cunningham Way, $615,000
5236 Badger Road, $630,000
2133 E. Foothill Drive, $650,000
1316 Shady Oak Place, $676,000
5300 Hall Road, $680,000
400 Carrillo St., $778,000
185 Willowgreen Place, $843,000
1430 Laguna Road, $860,000
1577 Ludwig Ave., $869,000
542 Aslan Lair Court, $950,000
4620 Parktrail Court, $1,100,000
2141 E. Foothill Drive, $1,100,000
2803 Canyonside Drive, $1,190,000
Sebastopol
2750 Burnside Road, $810,000
3288 Harrison Grade Road, $2,150,000
Sonoma
18033 Mulberry Ave., $300,000
181 Temelec Circle, $585,000
506 Baines Ave., $625,000
117 S. Temelec Circle, $625,000
1115 Broadway, $635,000
387 Church St., $640,000
18449 First Ave., $650,000
212 Todd Ave., $660,000
780 El Dorado Drive, $725,000
649 W. First St. #15, $725,000
729 Lobelia Court, $779,000
266 S. Temelec Circle, $789,000
2900 Dale Ave., $1,150,000
1175 Brockman Lane, $1,175,000
1174 Pearce Drive, $1,395,000
The Sea Ranch
35402 Fly Cloud Road, $475,000
Windsor
9115 Benny Goodman Way, $527,000
130 Flametree Circle, $670,000
1443 Acorn Way, $826,000
6498 Old Redwood Highway, $867,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter