Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 1

Eighty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of September ranging in price from $200,000 to $2.15 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3288 Harrison Grade Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2,150,000 on Sept. 5. This two bedroom, three bathroom, 2,947 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, bocce court, vineyards, fruit trees and a gourmet kitchen with a SubZero fridge and Wolf gas range.

Cloverdale

115 Chablis Way, $490,000

499 Josephine Drive, $520,000

434 Merlot Drive, $525,000

Forestville

8468 Trenton Road, $235,000

12130 Summerhome Park Road, $246,000

10711 Grays Court, $345,000

14255 Green Valley Road, $600,000

10991 Ridge Retreat Road, $850,000

Glen Ellen

5015 Warm Springs Road, $290,000

Healdsburg

246 Pheasant Drive, $600,000

426 Tee Drive, $1,150,000

410 Piper St., $1,165,000

Penngrove

290 Oak St., $475,000

Petaluma

868 Olive St., $600,000

1657 Wynoochee Way, $602,000

826 Saint Francis Drive, $605,000

701 Weymouth St., $615,000

325 I St., $640,000

2 Twin Creeks Circle, $680,000

1807 Turtle Creek Way, $818,000

304 West St., $853,500

2066 Falcon Ridge Drive, $895,000

127 Upham St., $960,000

244 Valley View Drive, $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

951 Elaine Court, $400,000

8520 Liman Way, $475,000

8719 Laurelwood Drive, $550,000

5529 Country Club Drive, $640,000

5556 Kenneth Place, $670,000

1730 Waterside Lane, $704,000

507 Dennett Court, $798,000

Santa Rosa

35 Brighton Court, $200,000

522 Pinewood Drive, $295,000

826 Corby Ave., $406,000

910 Kingwood St., $425,000

1142 Hughes Ave., $440,000

6837 Oak Leaf Drive, $463,000

966 Leddy Ave., $470,000

2220 Waltzer Road, $509,500

2484 College Park Circle, $535,000

1914 Fallen Leaf Drive, $539,000

2218 Pierre Drive, $549,000

214 Calistoga Road, $555,000

367 Miramonte Court, $570,000

1014 Clark St., $587,500

1549 Cunningham Way, $615,000

5236 Badger Road, $630,000

2133 E. Foothill Drive, $650,000

1316 Shady Oak Place, $676,000

5300 Hall Road, $680,000

400 Carrillo St., $778,000

185 Willowgreen Place, $843,000

1430 Laguna Road, $860,000

1577 Ludwig Ave., $869,000

542 Aslan Lair Court, $950,000

4620 Parktrail Court, $1,100,000

2141 E. Foothill Drive, $1,100,000

2803 Canyonside Drive, $1,190,000

Sebastopol

2750 Burnside Road, $810,000

3288 Harrison Grade Road, $2,150,000

Sonoma

18033 Mulberry Ave., $300,000

181 Temelec Circle, $585,000

506 Baines Ave., $625,000

117 S. Temelec Circle, $625,000

1115 Broadway, $635,000

387 Church St., $640,000

18449 First Ave., $650,000

212 Todd Ave., $660,000

780 El Dorado Drive, $725,000

649 W. First St. #15, $725,000

729 Lobelia Court, $779,000

266 S. Temelec Circle, $789,000

2900 Dale Ave., $1,150,000

1175 Brockman Lane, $1,175,000

1174 Pearce Drive, $1,395,000

The Sea Ranch

35402 Fly Cloud Road, $475,000

Windsor

9115 Benny Goodman Way, $527,000

130 Flametree Circle, $670,000

1443 Acorn Way, $826,000

6498 Old Redwood Highway, $867,500

