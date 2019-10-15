Napa wine executive hired to run Merry Edwards Winery in Sebastopol

Nicole Carter was hired as president of Merry Edwards Winery, replacing the namesake winemaker who sold her Sebastopol winery in February to French vintner Maison Louis Roederer.

Carter comes to the position after serving as chief marketing officer and director of winemaking at Hess Family Wine Estates in Napa. She was in charge of global marketing for Hess, which included new-product development and winemaking for its California and Argentina brands.

Carter will be responsible for all business activities at the winery, which is noted for its premium pinot noir, and will work closely with head winemaker Heidi von der Mehden.

Bill Swindell