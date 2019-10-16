Twitter: world leaders' accounts not entirely above policies

October 16, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO — Amid calls from some Democrats to suspend President Donald Trump's account, Twitter says world leaders' accounts aren't entirely above its policies and that it will enforce those policies on any account that violates rules, such as promoting terrorism.

The company's announcement this week expands on its policy governing those tweets.

In June Twitter said world leaders' tweets that violate its rules but have a clear public interest value might get a warning label. The label would provide context on the violation and let people to click through for the content.

The company has yet to slap a tweet with a warning label.

Twitter said in a blog post that it'll take action on any account that makes clear and direct threats of violence against a person, depending on the context.

