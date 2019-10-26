Sonoma County hard ciders shift to aluminum cans in race to capture market share

Five years ago, founders of Golden State Cider took a risk on instinct by putting their craft alcohol beverage into aluminum cans. They even doubled down and bought a canning line.

At the time, the move went against conventional wisdom as many cidermakers thought 750-milliliter bottles used throughout the wine industry would be the better route for a better return on investment. There was a hesitancy over cans across the alcohol beverage sector. Even many craft beermakers hadn’t jumped on the bandwagon despite tembracing portable take-home growlers.

“Cans are fun. They are adventurous. They are approachable. Approachability is a key tenant of our brand on how we want people to feel,” said Jolie Devoto, who founded the cidery along with her husband, Hunter Wade, in 2012 by selling at local farmers markets.

“People bought the product because it was in a can. Awesome craft cider in a can didn’t exist,” Devoto said. “A can goes so many more places than glass.”

The can gambit paid off as Sonoma County consumers embraced Golden State — especially millennials who were attracted to the design on the cans.

Steady annual sales have propelled the cidery to a produce about 25,000 barrels this year being fermented at a new plant in Healdsburg that will serve the entire state of California. In August, the couple opened a cider taproom in Sebastopol’s Barlow shopping, eatery and retail complex.

Other local cider producers have joined the glass-to-aluminum trend to capitalize on the $500 million annual U.S. hard cider market that’s skyrocketed since 2008 when sales were $44 million, according to Nielsen. However, It’s still a sliver of the $114 billion annual beer market nationwide,

The biggest example was Ace Cider, the largest producer in Sonoma County with about 1 million cases of annual production, installing $600,000 canning line this summer. Founder Jeffrey House said he’s still somewhat skeptical on cans, noting “most people who prefer to drink it like it in a bottle because they think it tastes better.”

But the marketplace realities cannot be ignored as Nielsen data released earlier this year showed 30% of hard cider is sold in cans, a staggering increase from about 8% of the market the last year.

“Whole Foods is a great place for us to build a brand. They certainly like cans,” House said. “It’s quite extraordinary how much more interest there is in cider.”

House thinks that the market eventually will settle on about 50% with cans and the other half bottles of different sizes.

In Sonoma County, it’s not just larger cideries adding cans to their lineups. Small boutique brands that staked a claim on the 750 milliliter bottles — for which they can charge $15 to $20 — also have started selling cans. That includes such local cidermakers as Tilted Shed of Windsor, which introduced a special 16-ounce can, and Ethic Cider of Petaluma that will have its can version available early next year.

“We struggle with that a bit as we are a small organic manufacturer and we are trying to give this idea of a special product,” said Ned Lawton, founder of Ethic Cider, which sources fruit from its own orchard in Sebastopol as well as buying some from other local growers.