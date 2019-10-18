Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 8
One hundred and nineteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 8 ranging in price from $159,500 to $1.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18304 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,925,000 on Sept. 12. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,415 square foot modern farmhouse featured a chef's kitchen, pool and spa.
Cloverdale
32067 McCray Road, $170,000
30575 River Road, $365,000
30378 River Road, $541,000
126 Douglas Fir Circle, $620,000
104 Wisteria Circle, $640,000
Cotati
123 Keppel Way, $159,500
210 Wilford Lane, $485,000
8281 Honor Place, $654,500
Forestville
8001 River Road, $1,175,000
Glen Ellen
4924 Warm Springs Road, $1,425,000
Guerneville
15604 Riverside Drive, $260,000
15460 Old River Road, $325,500
17888 Orchard Ave., $375,000
14735 Carrier Lane, $510,000
16600 Center Way, $525,000
16690 Neeley Road, $529,000
14920 Old Cazadero Road, $809,000
Healdsburg
301 Powell Ave. A, $599,000
1726 Canyon Run, $695,000
Jenner
10847 Highway 1, $725,000
2141 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,072,500
Kenwood
139 Misbro Way, $625,000
820 Warm Springs Road, $1,210,000
Monte Rio
20775 Kingston Ave., $445,000
Occidental
2013 Joy Ridge Road, $985,000
Penngrove
4300 Lichau Road, $665,500
1241 Rose Ave., $800,000
Petaluma
549 Acadia Drive, $449,000
313 Cortez Drive, $500,000
1435 Capri Ave., $530,000
1629 Saint Anne Way, $587,500
801 Cherry St., $660,000
1682 Peggy Lane, $665,000
987 Hogwarts Circle, $815,000
121 Grevillia Drive, $1,075,000
656 Chapman Lane, $1,225,000
259 Photinia Place, $1,250,000
Rohnert Park
1019 San Francisco Way, $305,000
7335 Cornell Ave., $472,000
756 Carlita Circle, $475,000
301 Alden Ave., $500,000
1027 Camino Coronado, $561,545
1496 Jasmine Circle, $575,000
4494 Heath Circle, $595,000
4646 Fairway Drive, $636,000
1537 Mary Place, $639,000
1377 Gaspar Court, $655,500
4421 Hazel Court, $725,000
4497 Flores Ave., $740,000
8016 Manchester Ave., $765,000
Santa Rosa
1657 Hopper Ave., $175,000
1393 Michele Way, $200,000
564 Smokewood Drive, $250,000
518 Earle St., $320,000
1001 Clark St., $395,000
9347 Oak Trail Circle, $396,000
729 McConnell Ave., $470,000
1773 Burgundy Place, $480,000
5089 Dupont Drive, $510,000
519 Corlano Ave., $516,000
101 Sebastopol Ave., $525,000
2324 Sierra Creek Circle, $534,000
7219 Fairfield Drive, $543,000
214 Ezra Ave., $559,000
409 Benton St., $575,000
2207 Cheyenne Drive, $580,000
888 Middle Rincon Road, $580,000
2340 Pinercrest Drive, $600,000
1915 Marin Drive, $600,000
1907 Montgomery Drive, $615,000
1510 Partridge Court, $625,000
1507 Leonard Ave., $635,000
2536 Brookhaven Drive, $649,000
5131 Oak Park Way, $650,000
1215 Moss Rock Court, $670,000
2129 Nyla Place, $675,000
4917 Bennett Valley Road, $710,000
1604 Alegra Place, $725,000
2075 Elizabeth Way, $732,000
5123 Gates Road, $740,000
8837 Hood Mountain Court, $799,000
2486 Shady Creek Court, $802,000
2674 Stony Point Road, $835,000
4180 Bayberry Drive, $839,000
4800 Pressley Road, $900,000
1809 Sonterra Court, $920,000
2585 Bennett Ridge Road, $1,130,000
4030 Tourmaline Court, $1,190,000
811 Boyd St., $1,450,000
Sebastopol
6975 Hutchins Ave., $413,000
6689 Cherie Lane, $549,000
2278 S. Gravenstein Highway, $715,000
4613 Maddocks Road, $750,000
491 Vine Ave., $770,000
280 Frankel Lane, $777,500
1445 Cooper Road, $810,000
1236 Sexton Road, $895,000
1350 Schaeffer Road, $1,078,000
2122 Blucher Valley Road, $1,199,000
Sonoma
220 Avenida Barbera, $590,000
313 Robinson St., $600,000
123 Central Ave., $640,000
567 Mariano Drive, $705,000
19385 Wyatt Road, $880,000
16763 La Placita, $1,100,000
810 E. MacArthur St., $1,100,000
22780 Burndale Road, $1,735,000
18304 Carriger Road, $1,925,000
The Sea Ranch
350 Lumberjack Close, $380,000
41330 W. Wind, $609,000
39318 Pacific Reach, $875,000
Windsor
140 E. Courtyards, $340,000
605 Windsor River Road, $530,000
6186 Gabrielle Drive, $595,000
8216 Trione Circle, $620,000
8020 Starr Road, $690,000
1197 Vintage Greens Drive, $723,000
9525 Wellington Circle, $730,000
