Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 8

One hundred and nineteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 8 ranging in price from $159,500 to $1.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18304 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,925,000 on Sept. 12. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,415 square foot modern farmhouse featured a chef's kitchen, pool and spa.

Cloverdale

32067 McCray Road, $170,000

30575 River Road, $365,000

30378 River Road, $541,000

126 Douglas Fir Circle, $620,000

104 Wisteria Circle, $640,000

Cotati

123 Keppel Way, $159,500

210 Wilford Lane, $485,000

8281 Honor Place, $654,500

Forestville

8001 River Road, $1,175,000

Glen Ellen

4924 Warm Springs Road, $1,425,000

Guerneville

15604 Riverside Drive, $260,000

15460 Old River Road, $325,500

17888 Orchard Ave., $375,000

14735 Carrier Lane, $510,000

16600 Center Way, $525,000

16690 Neeley Road, $529,000

14920 Old Cazadero Road, $809,000

Healdsburg

301 Powell Ave. A, $599,000

1726 Canyon Run, $695,000

Jenner

10847 Highway 1, $725,000

2141 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,072,500

Kenwood

139 Misbro Way, $625,000

820 Warm Springs Road, $1,210,000

Monte Rio

20775 Kingston Ave., $445,000

Occidental

2013 Joy Ridge Road, $985,000

Penngrove

4300 Lichau Road, $665,500

1241 Rose Ave., $800,000

Petaluma

549 Acadia Drive, $449,000

313 Cortez Drive, $500,000

1435 Capri Ave., $530,000

1629 Saint Anne Way, $587,500

801 Cherry St., $660,000

1682 Peggy Lane, $665,000

987 Hogwarts Circle, $815,000

121 Grevillia Drive, $1,075,000

656 Chapman Lane, $1,225,000

259 Photinia Place, $1,250,000

Rohnert Park

1019 San Francisco Way, $305,000

7335 Cornell Ave., $472,000

756 Carlita Circle, $475,000

301 Alden Ave., $500,000

1027 Camino Coronado, $561,545

1496 Jasmine Circle, $575,000

4494 Heath Circle, $595,000

4646 Fairway Drive, $636,000

1537 Mary Place, $639,000

1377 Gaspar Court, $655,500

4421 Hazel Court, $725,000

4497 Flores Ave., $740,000

8016 Manchester Ave., $765,000

Santa Rosa

1657 Hopper Ave., $175,000

1393 Michele Way, $200,000

564 Smokewood Drive, $250,000

518 Earle St., $320,000

1001 Clark St., $395,000

9347 Oak Trail Circle, $396,000

729 McConnell Ave., $470,000

1773 Burgundy Place, $480,000

5089 Dupont Drive, $510,000

519 Corlano Ave., $516,000

101 Sebastopol Ave., $525,000

2324 Sierra Creek Circle, $534,000

7219 Fairfield Drive, $543,000

214 Ezra Ave., $559,000

409 Benton St., $575,000

2207 Cheyenne Drive, $580,000

888 Middle Rincon Road, $580,000

2340 Pinercrest Drive, $600,000

1915 Marin Drive, $600,000

1907 Montgomery Drive, $615,000

1510 Partridge Court, $625,000

1507 Leonard Ave., $635,000

2536 Brookhaven Drive, $649,000

5131 Oak Park Way, $650,000

1215 Moss Rock Court, $670,000

2129 Nyla Place, $675,000

4917 Bennett Valley Road, $710,000

1604 Alegra Place, $725,000

2075 Elizabeth Way, $732,000

5123 Gates Road, $740,000

8837 Hood Mountain Court, $799,000

2486 Shady Creek Court, $802,000

2674 Stony Point Road, $835,000

4180 Bayberry Drive, $839,000

4800 Pressley Road, $900,000

1809 Sonterra Court, $920,000

2585 Bennett Ridge Road, $1,130,000

4030 Tourmaline Court, $1,190,000

811 Boyd St., $1,450,000

Sebastopol

6975 Hutchins Ave., $413,000

6689 Cherie Lane, $549,000

2278 S. Gravenstein Highway, $715,000

4613 Maddocks Road, $750,000

491 Vine Ave., $770,000

280 Frankel Lane, $777,500

1445 Cooper Road, $810,000

1236 Sexton Road, $895,000

1350 Schaeffer Road, $1,078,000

2122 Blucher Valley Road, $1,199,000

Sonoma

220 Avenida Barbera, $590,000

313 Robinson St., $600,000

123 Central Ave., $640,000

567 Mariano Drive, $705,000

19385 Wyatt Road, $880,000

16763 La Placita, $1,100,000

810 E. MacArthur St., $1,100,000

22780 Burndale Road, $1,735,000

18304 Carriger Road, $1,925,000

The Sea Ranch

350 Lumberjack Close, $380,000

41330 W. Wind, $609,000

39318 Pacific Reach, $875,000

Windsor

140 E. Courtyards, $340,000

605 Windsor River Road, $530,000

6186 Gabrielle Drive, $595,000

8216 Trione Circle, $620,000

8020 Starr Road, $690,000

1197 Vintage Greens Drive, $723,000

9525 Wellington Circle, $730,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.