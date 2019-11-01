Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 22
One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 22 ranging in price from $60,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19180 Orange Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,450,000 on Sept. 23. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,406-square-foot modern farmhouse featured an open-floor plan, office/media room, chef's pantry and a 60-foot pool.
Bodega Bay
1925 Bay Flat Road, $780,000
784 Gull Drive, $1,385,000
Camp Meeker
55 California St., $400,000
Cazadero
1520 Cazadero Highway, $430,000
Cloverdale
120 E. Fourth St., $469,000
26870 Mountain Pine Road, $600,000
Glen Ellen
15394 Thomas St., $727,000
Graton
2915 Edison St., $845,000
Guerneville
14708 Eagles Nest Road, $60,000
15888 Wright Lane, $386,000
16550 Glenda Drive, $501,000
14523 Old Cazadero Road, $527,000
16854 Center Way, $952,500
Healdsburg
47 Ward St., $565,000
201 Orchard St., $585,000
1703 Spur Ridge Lane, $700,000
407 Sherman St., $1,200,000
401 Tucker St., $3,300,000
Kenwood
7678 Highway 12, $1,495,000
Monte Rio
19576 Redwood Drive, $800,000
Petaluma
2921 N. Petaluma Blvd., $500,000
4 Averye Way, $545,000
1256 Kresky Way, $598,000
1564 Trellis Lane, $625,000
737 Mountain View Ave., $657,000
22 Makena Court, $700,000
119 Bodega Ave., $725,000
100 Stanley St., $737,500
298 Cambridge Lane, $815,000
6 Tunzi Parkway, $857,000
1204 Wren Lane, $860,000
274 Fairview Court, $1,100,000
716 Keller Court, $1,169,000
966 Thompson Lane, $2,075,000
Rohnert Park
1206 Hagemann Lane, $545,000
5260 Evonne Ave., $564,000
7727 Bernice Court, $572,000
1236 Hagemann Lane, $585,000
6063 Diane Court, $640,000
281 Firethorn Drive, $699,000
8021 Mammoth Drive, $745,000
Santa Rosa
1957 Seville St., $60,500
1904 Sansone Drive, $180,000
2179 W. College Ave., $287,500
7373 Bennett Valley Road, $345,000
3447 Santiago Drive, $362,000
2685 Bardy Road, $365,000
3625 Hoen Ave., $365,000
824 Olive St., $398,000
937 Kingwood St., $439,500
3913 Arthur Ashe Circle, $480,000
2817 Liscum St., $512,000
208 Westbrook Drive, $514,000
3813 Auberge Lane, $515,000
1016 Howard St., $516,000
364 Fenwick Drive, $517,000
6627 Stone Bridge Road, $520,000
224 Kiva Place, $537,600
236 Brittain Lane, $550,000
2448 Gilham Way, $555,000
1509 Yardley St., $559,000
531 Drake Drive, $560,000
1925 Los Alamos Road, $565,000
1035 Yuba Drive, $565,000
1227 De Meo St., $570,000
1154 Humboldt St., $575,000
920 Russell Ave., $595,000
2156 Soleil Way, $597,500
3809 Auberge Lane, $610,000
1057 Badger Court, $630,000
5362 Alyssum Court, $640,000
2035 Twin Court, $675,000
1540 Saint Francis Road, $692,500
3619 Cypress Way, $712,500
1572 Willowside Road, $718,000
114 Sherwood Drive, $720,000
2460 Melbrook Way, $725,000
8955 Oakmont Drive, $769,000
1385 Baird Road, $802,500
381 Baile De Ciervos, $840,000
6313 Meadowridge Drive, $950,000
5452 Oak Meadow Drive, $2,000,000
Sebastopol
7159 Burnett St., $742,000
460 Bohemian Highway, $750,000
2701 Bloomfield Road, $950,000
475 Vine Ave., $1,000,000
6790 Baker Lane, $1,510,000
Sonoma
32 Calle Del Monte, $425,000
17584 Middlefield Road, $607,500
18329 Sierra Drive, $610,000
492 San Gabriel Drive, $689,000
639 Crocus Drive, $769,000
16964 Falcon Lane, $775,000
19321 Osenda Court, $814,000
175 Chestnut Ave., $859,000
23149 Ramal Road, $900,000
1315 Jones St., $950,000
464 Chestnut Ave., $1,389,000
1350 Heaven Hill Road, $1,650,000
19180 Orange Ave., $3,450,000
The Sea Ranch
65 Clippers Reach, $1,150,000
Windsor
87 Bluebird Drive, $300,000
1935 Commons Court, $520,000
8609 Dalton Court, $565,000
590 Leafhaven Lane, $597,000
466 Harper Court, $601,000
26 Billington Lane, $627,000
420 Goblet Place, $674,000
108 Cornell St., $674,000
1009 Hampshire Lane, $685,000
6820 Day Road, $829,000
5851 Leona Court, $875,000
10116 Brooks Road, $1,300,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter