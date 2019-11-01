Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 22

One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 22 ranging in price from $60,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19180 Orange Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,450,000 on Sept. 23. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,406-square-foot modern farmhouse featured an open-floor plan, office/media room, chef's pantry and a 60-foot pool.

Bodega Bay

1925 Bay Flat Road, $780,000

784 Gull Drive, $1,385,000

Camp Meeker

55 California St., $400,000

Cazadero

1520 Cazadero Highway, $430,000

Cloverdale

120 E. Fourth St., $469,000

26870 Mountain Pine Road, $600,000

Glen Ellen

15394 Thomas St., $727,000

Graton

2915 Edison St., $845,000

Guerneville

14708 Eagles Nest Road, $60,000

15888 Wright Lane, $386,000

16550 Glenda Drive, $501,000

14523 Old Cazadero Road, $527,000

16854 Center Way, $952,500

Healdsburg

47 Ward St., $565,000

201 Orchard St., $585,000

1703 Spur Ridge Lane, $700,000

407 Sherman St., $1,200,000

401 Tucker St., $3,300,000

Kenwood

7678 Highway 12, $1,495,000

Monte Rio

19576 Redwood Drive, $800,000

Petaluma

2921 N. Petaluma Blvd., $500,000

4 Averye Way, $545,000

1256 Kresky Way, $598,000

1564 Trellis Lane, $625,000

737 Mountain View Ave., $657,000

22 Makena Court, $700,000

119 Bodega Ave., $725,000

100 Stanley St., $737,500

298 Cambridge Lane, $815,000

6 Tunzi Parkway, $857,000

1204 Wren Lane, $860,000

274 Fairview Court, $1,100,000

716 Keller Court, $1,169,000

966 Thompson Lane, $2,075,000

Rohnert Park

1206 Hagemann Lane, $545,000

5260 Evonne Ave., $564,000

7727 Bernice Court, $572,000

1236 Hagemann Lane, $585,000

6063 Diane Court, $640,000

281 Firethorn Drive, $699,000

8021 Mammoth Drive, $745,000

Santa Rosa

1957 Seville St., $60,500

1904 Sansone Drive, $180,000

2179 W. College Ave., $287,500

7373 Bennett Valley Road, $345,000

3447 Santiago Drive, $362,000

2685 Bardy Road, $365,000

3625 Hoen Ave., $365,000

824 Olive St., $398,000

937 Kingwood St., $439,500

3913 Arthur Ashe Circle, $480,000

2817 Liscum St., $512,000

208 Westbrook Drive, $514,000

3813 Auberge Lane, $515,000

1016 Howard St., $516,000

364 Fenwick Drive, $517,000

6627 Stone Bridge Road, $520,000

224 Kiva Place, $537,600

236 Brittain Lane, $550,000

2448 Gilham Way, $555,000

1509 Yardley St., $559,000

531 Drake Drive, $560,000

1925 Los Alamos Road, $565,000

1035 Yuba Drive, $565,000

1227 De Meo St., $570,000

1154 Humboldt St., $575,000

920 Russell Ave., $595,000

2156 Soleil Way, $597,500

3809 Auberge Lane, $610,000

1057 Badger Court, $630,000

5362 Alyssum Court, $640,000

2035 Twin Court, $675,000

1540 Saint Francis Road, $692,500

3619 Cypress Way, $712,500

1572 Willowside Road, $718,000

114 Sherwood Drive, $720,000

2460 Melbrook Way, $725,000

8955 Oakmont Drive, $769,000

1385 Baird Road, $802,500

381 Baile De Ciervos, $840,000

6313 Meadowridge Drive, $950,000

5452 Oak Meadow Drive, $2,000,000

Sebastopol

7159 Burnett St., $742,000

460 Bohemian Highway, $750,000

2701 Bloomfield Road, $950,000

475 Vine Ave., $1,000,000

6790 Baker Lane, $1,510,000

Sonoma

32 Calle Del Monte, $425,000

17584 Middlefield Road, $607,500

18329 Sierra Drive, $610,000

492 San Gabriel Drive, $689,000

639 Crocus Drive, $769,000

16964 Falcon Lane, $775,000

19321 Osenda Court, $814,000

175 Chestnut Ave., $859,000

23149 Ramal Road, $900,000

1315 Jones St., $950,000

464 Chestnut Ave., $1,389,000

1350 Heaven Hill Road, $1,650,000

19180 Orange Ave., $3,450,000

The Sea Ranch

65 Clippers Reach, $1,150,000

Windsor

87 Bluebird Drive, $300,000

1935 Commons Court, $520,000

8609 Dalton Court, $565,000

590 Leafhaven Lane, $597,000

466 Harper Court, $601,000

26 Billington Lane, $627,000

420 Goblet Place, $674,000

108 Cornell St., $674,000

1009 Hampshire Lane, $685,000

6820 Day Road, $829,000

5851 Leona Court, $875,000

10116 Brooks Road, $1,300,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter