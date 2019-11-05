Subscribe

Google employees call for corporate climate change action

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 5, 2019, 8:15AM
November 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — Google employees are demanding the company issue a climate plan that commits it to zero emissions by 2030.

An online petition posted Monday bears signatures from more than a thousand Google employees. It also calls on Google to decline contracts that would support the extraction of fossil fuels and to avoid collaborating with organizations involved with the oppression of refugees.

Amazon and Microsoft employees have similarly called on their employer to take steps for climate change action. Workers from both companies joined climate marches in September.

Google employees have been especially vocal in issuing demands and calling for change within the company. Employees have protested sexual misconduct and forced arbitration practices within the company and Google's treatment of contract workers.

