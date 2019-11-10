Subscribe

People on the move at Summit State Bank, Sonoma County Tourism and more ...

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
November 10, 2019, 12:11AM

Summit State Bank has hired Janet Connors as senior vice president and senior relationship manager.

Connors most recently was senior vice president and senior lending officer at Poppy Bank. She holds a master’s degree in business administration in finance from University of San Francisco.

...

Sonoma County Tourism has hired Spencer Spellman, former account executive for Wagstaff Worldwide in Santa Monica, as director of brand development.

The position is a new one that encompasses content development and distribution, promotions, social media, and campaign development.

...

Santa Rosa Junior College has hired W. John “J” Mullineaux as executive director of the SRJC Foundation effective Nov. 19.

Mullineaux will oversee one of the largest California community college foundations in the nation. With assets exceeding $64 million, which includes the SRJC Foundation endowment of $57 million, the foundation provides more than $4 million annually to assist students and academic programs.

He is a longtime philanthropic leader in Sonoma County, with more than 30 years of experience in fundraising, gift planning and charitable advising. For the last 11 years, he has been vice president for philanthropic planning at the Community Foundation of Sonoma County. Prior to moving to Sonoma County, he held senior-level advancement positions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Asian Art Museum, San Francisco Ballet, and Columbia University, where he obtained a master’s degree in organizational psychology. He also holds the chartered advisor in philanthropy designation.

...

Submit On the Move items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com

