Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 29

One hundred and five single-family residences sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 29 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18470 Half Moon St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,500,000 on Sept. 30. This 7 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 6,304 square feet estate featured two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a library, pool, spa, raised bed garden, two-bedroom guest house, artist's studio and vintage red barn.

Camp Meeker

12 Hampton Road, $350,000



Cloverdale

130 Elm St., $290,000

235 Red Mountain Drive, $515,000

443 Healdsburg Ave., $555,000

110 St. John Place, $580,000



Cotati

101 Falcon Drive, $640,000

125 Falcon Drive, $650,000



Forestville

11892 Summerhome Park Road, $335,000

8055 Maple Ave., $485,000

10620 Terrace Drive, $660,000



Glen Ellen

868 Madrone Road, $414,000



Guerneville

14524 Canyon One Road, $150,000

14367 McLane Ave., $862,000



Healdsburg

1289 Sonoma St., $450,000

1125 Hillside Drive, $500,000

125 Grayson Way, $695,000

1596 S. Fitch Mountain Court, $990,000



Monte Rio

21825 Monte Vista Terrace, $540,000



Occidental

16908 Burl Lane, $1,350,000



Penngrove

1731 Weiss Lane, $1,125,000

4607 Acacia Way, $1,400,000



Petaluma

135 W. Payran St., $550,000

696 Draco Drive, $556,000

448 Casa Verde Circle, $639,000

6540 Bloomfield Road, $705,000

594 Sapphire St., $837,500

1727 Devin Drive, $845,000

1641 Madeira Circle, $890,000

1020 Liberty Road, $929,000

310 Crickett Court, $1,225,000

12 Brown Court, $1,330,000



Rohnert Park

703 Brett Ave., $425,000

236 Adobe Lane, $486,500

7523 Blair Ave., $515,000

6068 Donna Court, $585,000

1427 Jasmine Circle, $600,000

7400 Mitchell Drive, $607,500

1534 Mathias Place, $710,000

4740 Country Club Drive, $754,000



Santa Rosa

3652 Primrose Ave., $375,000

5426 Sonoma Highway, $450,000

309 Hendley St., $475,000

715 King St., $500,000

2369 Lemur St., $505,000

1836 Beachwood Drive, $515,000

4769 Perezoso Calle, $515,000

1118 Noyo Place, $520,000

5037 Charmian Drive, $550,000

1216 De Meo St., $567,000

1910 Tonja Way, $580,000

7 Voss Park Circle, $590,000

7316 Oak Leaf Drive, $590,000

1971 Seville St., $595,000

5360 Sharon Court, $599,000

1222 Tapadera Drive, $605,000

207 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $610,000

2961 Sweet Grass Lane, $623,000

2322 Andre Lane, $625,000

2093 Pinercrest Drive, $655,000

716 Howard St., $680,000

5282 Arnica Way, $681,000

4736 Cambridge Court, $704,000

5017 Deerwood Drive, $727,000

1915 Manzanita Ave., $815,000

1400 Manzanita Ave., $825,000

431 Twin Lakes Circle, $845,000

500 Jenifer Court, $850,000

1706 Brandee Lane, $875,000

210 Darbster Place, $886,000

1506 Branch Owl Place, $967,000

761 Brush Creek Lane, $1,010,000

2525 Del Rosa Ave., $1,100,000



Sebastopol

10266 Cherry Ridge Road, $650,000

7744 Brookside Ave., $684,000

1309 Ferguson Road, $725,000

557 N. Main St., $745,000

647 Lyding Lane, $810,000

651 Ferguson Road, $835,000

8600 Poplar Way, $865,000

215 Bohemian Highway, $872,000

1745 Sextonview Lane, $1,050,000

7930 Mitchell Court, $1,200,000

2267 Schaeffer Road, $1,300,000

8174 Whited Road, $1,325,000

3900 Bones Road, $1,700,000



Sonoma

614 Solano Ave., $380,000

129 Casabella Drive, $605,000

937 Manor Drive, $658,000

532 Avenue Del Oro, $1,050,000

18470 Half Moon St., $2,500,000



The Sea Ranch

37089 Schooner Drive, $450,000

10165 Sorcerer Wood, $525,000

101 Anchorage Close, $785,000



Windsor

401 Billington Lane, $550,000

159 Cornell St., $586,500

110 Greenbrook Court, $595,000

1148 El Macero Way, $630,000

724 Natalie Drive, $650,000

377 Jensen Lane, $660,000

853 Starr Circle, $699,000

132 Cornell St., $701,000

1449 Acorn Way, $705,500

9560 Ashley Drive, $755,000

6172 Marsi Court, $835,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter