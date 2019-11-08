Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 29
One hundred and five single-family residences sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 29 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18470 Half Moon St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,500,000 on Sept. 30. This 7 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 6,304 square feet estate featured two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a library, pool, spa, raised bed garden, two-bedroom guest house, artist's studio and vintage red barn.
Camp Meeker
12 Hampton Road, $350,000
Cloverdale
130 Elm St., $290,000
235 Red Mountain Drive, $515,000
443 Healdsburg Ave., $555,000
110 St. John Place, $580,000
Cotati
101 Falcon Drive, $640,000
125 Falcon Drive, $650,000
Forestville
11892 Summerhome Park Road, $335,000
8055 Maple Ave., $485,000
10620 Terrace Drive, $660,000
Glen Ellen
868 Madrone Road, $414,000
Guerneville
14524 Canyon One Road, $150,000
14367 McLane Ave., $862,000
Healdsburg
1289 Sonoma St., $450,000
1125 Hillside Drive, $500,000
125 Grayson Way, $695,000
1596 S. Fitch Mountain Court, $990,000
Monte Rio
21825 Monte Vista Terrace, $540,000
Occidental
16908 Burl Lane, $1,350,000
Penngrove
1731 Weiss Lane, $1,125,000
4607 Acacia Way, $1,400,000
Petaluma
135 W. Payran St., $550,000
696 Draco Drive, $556,000
448 Casa Verde Circle, $639,000
6540 Bloomfield Road, $705,000
594 Sapphire St., $837,500
1727 Devin Drive, $845,000
1641 Madeira Circle, $890,000
1020 Liberty Road, $929,000
310 Crickett Court, $1,225,000
12 Brown Court, $1,330,000
Rohnert Park
703 Brett Ave., $425,000
236 Adobe Lane, $486,500
7523 Blair Ave., $515,000
6068 Donna Court, $585,000
1427 Jasmine Circle, $600,000
7400 Mitchell Drive, $607,500
1534 Mathias Place, $710,000
4740 Country Club Drive, $754,000
Santa Rosa
3652 Primrose Ave., $375,000
5426 Sonoma Highway, $450,000
309 Hendley St., $475,000
715 King St., $500,000
2369 Lemur St., $505,000
1836 Beachwood Drive, $515,000
4769 Perezoso Calle, $515,000
1118 Noyo Place, $520,000
5037 Charmian Drive, $550,000
1216 De Meo St., $567,000
1910 Tonja Way, $580,000
7 Voss Park Circle, $590,000
7316 Oak Leaf Drive, $590,000
1971 Seville St., $595,000
5360 Sharon Court, $599,000
1222 Tapadera Drive, $605,000
207 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $610,000
2961 Sweet Grass Lane, $623,000
2322 Andre Lane, $625,000
2093 Pinercrest Drive, $655,000
716 Howard St., $680,000
5282 Arnica Way, $681,000
4736 Cambridge Court, $704,000
5017 Deerwood Drive, $727,000
1915 Manzanita Ave., $815,000
1400 Manzanita Ave., $825,000
431 Twin Lakes Circle, $845,000
500 Jenifer Court, $850,000
1706 Brandee Lane, $875,000
210 Darbster Place, $886,000
1506 Branch Owl Place, $967,000
761 Brush Creek Lane, $1,010,000
2525 Del Rosa Ave., $1,100,000
Sebastopol
10266 Cherry Ridge Road, $650,000
7744 Brookside Ave., $684,000
1309 Ferguson Road, $725,000
557 N. Main St., $745,000
647 Lyding Lane, $810,000
651 Ferguson Road, $835,000
8600 Poplar Way, $865,000
215 Bohemian Highway, $872,000
1745 Sextonview Lane, $1,050,000
7930 Mitchell Court, $1,200,000
2267 Schaeffer Road, $1,300,000
8174 Whited Road, $1,325,000
3900 Bones Road, $1,700,000
Sonoma
614 Solano Ave., $380,000
129 Casabella Drive, $605,000
937 Manor Drive, $658,000
532 Avenue Del Oro, $1,050,000
18470 Half Moon St., $2,500,000
The Sea Ranch
37089 Schooner Drive, $450,000
10165 Sorcerer Wood, $525,000
101 Anchorage Close, $785,000
Windsor
401 Billington Lane, $550,000
159 Cornell St., $586,500
110 Greenbrook Court, $595,000
1148 El Macero Way, $630,000
724 Natalie Drive, $650,000
377 Jensen Lane, $660,000
853 Starr Circle, $699,000
132 Cornell St., $701,000
1449 Acorn Way, $705,500
9560 Ashley Drive, $755,000
6172 Marsi Court, $835,000
