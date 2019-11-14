Motorola brings back the Razr as $1,500 foldable smartphone

Motorola is rebooting the iconic Razr flip phone as a 6.2-inch smartphone with a foldable display that gives the Lenovo-owned brand a unique selling point against Apple and Samsung Electronics's finest.

The new device reprises the Motorola Razr name and looks like a modernized version of the original. It costs $1,499 and will be available for pre-order in December in Europe and as a Verizon exclusive in the U.S., ahead of its retail arrival in January. For Lenovo Group Ltd., which has a tiny fraction of the global smartphone market, it's an effort to build brand awareness in the U.S. via a halo device.

Launched in late 2004, the first Razr became a cultural icon in the U.S., sold 130 million units and was the face of the phone industry before Apple launched the iPhone in 2007. Motorola's new model has a shot at some fame as well, as it's set to become the first true foldable phone on the market - every other device so far could more properly be described as a foldable tablet - and company executives have told Bloomberg they are confident that their design won't succumb to the durability issues that pushed back Samsung's Galaxy Fold launch.

The 2019 Razr is no bargain, but compared to the $1,980 Galaxy Fold or Huawei Technologies Co.'s $2,600 Mate X, it's the most affordable member of the most expensive modern phone category. The compromise that users will have to accept with the Razr is in some of its specifications: it has a small battery at 2,510mAh and runs the older Android 9 Pie operating system on Qualcomm's sub-flagship Snapdragon 710 chip. It lacks the 5G option and bountiful memory of its rivals. Aside from the U.S. and Europe, it'll also be on sale in Latin America, Asia and Australia.

Motorola President Sergio Buniac said he doesn't see the launch as a "silver bullet" for rocketing Motorola's sales up to Apple and Samsung numbers. Over the past several quarters, Motorola has turned its mobile business from a flailing unit of China's Lenovo to profitability in many markets, he said. The new Razr is intended to continue that even without strong sales. Buniac said he's hoping for "a little bit more" demand than supply, while Lenovo Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci said "it will bring greater awareness to the brand, especially in key markets like North America."

Motorola's take on foldable phone design is markedly different to the first batch of foldable devices. Instead of a vertical hinge that makes it open like a book, the new Razr opens and closes like a classic flip phone. Closed shut, the phone is a square that's about half the size of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Motorola has used the foldable technology to make one of the most portable phones on the market. In the process, it's brought back the action of flipping the phone shut to hang up calls, which is something most premium smartphone consumers haven't done in at least a decade.

Samsung is planning to introduce its own square-shaped foldable phone as its second Galaxy Fold device early next year. Until that time, Motorola looks set to be all alone in offering a regular smartphone capable of collapsing into a pocket-friendly clamshell.

"We wouldn't be bringing the product to market if we didn't think it was ready," said Buniac, underlining Motorola's belief in the reliability of its particular hinge and fold design. Samsung's Galaxy Fold had issues with air bubbles popping up beneath the display and tiny particles getting trapped under the screen. Touting a so-called zero-gap design, Buniac said "Our expectation is that we will have a reliable product, and as we launch you will see, but we are confident in what we achieved."