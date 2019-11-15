Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 6
Ninety-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 6 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3833 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $3,162,500 on Oct. 8. This two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,006 square foot Wine Country retreat featured opulent amenities and an easy open floor plan. The outdoor entertainment area included a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, built-in grill, bocce ball court and million-dollar views of San Pablo Bay and Mount Diablo beyond.
Bodega Bay
7005 Cliff Ave., $1,300,000
Cloverdale
287 Red Mountain Drive, $515,000
574 Hillside Drive, $660,000
561 Port Circle, $870,000
Cotati
677 Wilford Circle, $605,000
Forestville
8510 Orchard Road, $390,000
Glen Ellen
13015 Henno Road, $740,000
5130 Enterprise Road, $1,010,000
Guerneville
15510 River Road, $315,000
15460 Bay Ave., $474,000
Healdsburg
233 Vineyard Drive, $510,000
916 Maxwell St., $700,000
538 Sanns Lane, $770,000
980 Langhart Court, $800,000
7757 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,400,000
Jenner
3855 Muniz Ranch Road, $606,000
Occidental
2962 Joy Road, $50,000
Penngrove
8610 Brand Lane, $675,000
105 Penngrove Ave., $1,187,500
Petaluma
710 West St., $510,000
21 Huntington Way, $519,000
816 Daniel Drive, $585,000
1266 Lindberg Lane, $587,500
1624 Caulfield Lane, $610,000
1139 Wieling Way, $740,000
1044 Garfield Drive, $750,000
236 Ridgeview Drive, $875,000
609 B St., $1,026,000
Rohnert Park
1404 Garrett Court, $572,000
Santa Rosa
1676 Waring Court, $175,000
1689 Waring Court, $180,000
1456 Dutton Ave., $365,000
2310 Iroquois St., $435,000
2606 Sunrise Ave., $450,000
497 Umland Drive, $455,000
2034 Augustan Ave., $510,000
1001 Danbeck Ave., $525,000
3530 Santiago Drive, $540,000
3377 Dartmouth Drive, $541,000
2085 Northfield Drive, $550,000
740 Pacific Ave., $552,500
1817 Leafgreen Drive, $555,000
3657 Arizona Drive, $571,000
2040 Autumn Walk Drive, $580,000
3503 Barnes Road, $585,000
1808 Sherwood Court, $590,000
232 Richmond Drive, $590,000
5056 Rick Drive, $600,000
627 Crestmont Drive, $605,000
2462 Parkcreek Drive, $610,000
2247 Orleans St., $615,000
458 Manka Circle, $630,000
1144 Navarro St., $650,000
4616 Sorrento Way, $665,000
2531 Brookhaven Drive, $677,000
1726 Beaver St., $710,000
1170 Halyard Drive, $712,000
8847 Hood Mountain Way, $729,000
4615 Sorrento Way, $740,000
2340 Murdock Drive, $745,000
3531 Hacienda Drive, $775,000
6367 Pine Valley Drive, $830,000
5455 Pine Hill Court, $844,000
1417 Wikiup Drive, $890,000
911 Buena Vista Drive, $894,000
388 Riven Rock Way, $940,000
5750 Erland Road, $1,089,000
2198 Laguna Road, $1,100,000
440 Halter Court, $1,140,000
1220 McDonald Ave., $1,675,000
Sebastopol
7274 Elphick Road, $482,500
576 Cleveland Ave., $755,000
4380 Daywalt Road, $788,000
5208 Volkerts Road, $795,000
977 Daniel St., $940,000
825 Blessing Way, $1,000,000
10483 Mill Station Road, $3,030,000
Sonoma
946 Glenwood Drive, $450,000
563 Davidson St., $480,000
700 El Dorado Drive, $580,000
21057 Peary Ave., $1,257,500
430 E Walnut St., $1,896,000
420 Lucca Court, $1,950,000
3833 Hawks Beard, $3,162,500
The Sea Ranch
194 Pelican, $1,725,000
Windsor
9148 Lakewood Drive, $580,000
10975 Rio Ruso Drive, $595,000
229 Buena Tierra Way, $632,000
89 Brianne Circle, $633,000
6157 Amie Drive, $641,000
90 Leighann Place, $650,000
1417 Heidi Place, $770,000
319 Dominic Court, $950,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter