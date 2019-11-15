Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 6

Ninety-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 6 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3833 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $3,162,500 on Oct. 8. This two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,006 square foot Wine Country retreat featured opulent amenities and an easy open floor plan. The outdoor entertainment area included a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, built-in grill, bocce ball court and million-dollar views of San Pablo Bay and Mount Diablo beyond.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

7005 Cliff Ave., $1,300,000

Cloverdale

287 Red Mountain Drive, $515,000

574 Hillside Drive, $660,000

561 Port Circle, $870,000

Cotati

677 Wilford Circle, $605,000

Forestville

8510 Orchard Road, $390,000

Glen Ellen

13015 Henno Road, $740,000

5130 Enterprise Road, $1,010,000

Guerneville

15510 River Road, $315,000

15460 Bay Ave., $474,000

Healdsburg

233 Vineyard Drive, $510,000

916 Maxwell St., $700,000

538 Sanns Lane, $770,000

980 Langhart Court, $800,000

7757 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,400,000

Jenner

3855 Muniz Ranch Road, $606,000

Occidental

2962 Joy Road, $50,000

Penngrove

8610 Brand Lane, $675,000

105 Penngrove Ave., $1,187,500

Petaluma

710 West St., $510,000

21 Huntington Way, $519,000

816 Daniel Drive, $585,000

1266 Lindberg Lane, $587,500

1624 Caulfield Lane, $610,000

1139 Wieling Way, $740,000

1044 Garfield Drive, $750,000

236 Ridgeview Drive, $875,000

609 B St., $1,026,000

Rohnert Park

1404 Garrett Court, $572,000

Santa Rosa

1676 Waring Court, $175,000

1689 Waring Court, $180,000

1456 Dutton Ave., $365,000

2310 Iroquois St., $435,000

2606 Sunrise Ave., $450,000

497 Umland Drive, $455,000

2034 Augustan Ave., $510,000

1001 Danbeck Ave., $525,000

3530 Santiago Drive, $540,000

3377 Dartmouth Drive, $541,000

2085 Northfield Drive, $550,000

740 Pacific Ave., $552,500

1817 Leafgreen Drive, $555,000

3657 Arizona Drive, $571,000

2040 Autumn Walk Drive, $580,000

3503 Barnes Road, $585,000

1808 Sherwood Court, $590,000

232 Richmond Drive, $590,000

5056 Rick Drive, $600,000

627 Crestmont Drive, $605,000

2462 Parkcreek Drive, $610,000

2247 Orleans St., $615,000

458 Manka Circle, $630,000

1144 Navarro St., $650,000

4616 Sorrento Way, $665,000

2531 Brookhaven Drive, $677,000

1726 Beaver St., $710,000

1170 Halyard Drive, $712,000

8847 Hood Mountain Way, $729,000

4615 Sorrento Way, $740,000

2340 Murdock Drive, $745,000

3531 Hacienda Drive, $775,000

6367 Pine Valley Drive, $830,000

5455 Pine Hill Court, $844,000

1417 Wikiup Drive, $890,000

911 Buena Vista Drive, $894,000

388 Riven Rock Way, $940,000

5750 Erland Road, $1,089,000

2198 Laguna Road, $1,100,000

440 Halter Court, $1,140,000

1220 McDonald Ave., $1,675,000

Sebastopol

7274 Elphick Road, $482,500

576 Cleveland Ave., $755,000

4380 Daywalt Road, $788,000

5208 Volkerts Road, $795,000

977 Daniel St., $940,000

825 Blessing Way, $1,000,000

10483 Mill Station Road, $3,030,000

Sonoma

946 Glenwood Drive, $450,000

563 Davidson St., $480,000

700 El Dorado Drive, $580,000

21057 Peary Ave., $1,257,500

430 E Walnut St., $1,896,000

420 Lucca Court, $1,950,000

3833 Hawks Beard, $3,162,500

The Sea Ranch

194 Pelican, $1,725,000

Windsor

9148 Lakewood Drive, $580,000

10975 Rio Ruso Drive, $595,000

229 Buena Tierra Way, $632,000

89 Brianne Circle, $633,000

6157 Amie Drive, $641,000

90 Leighann Place, $650,000

1417 Heidi Place, $770,000

319 Dominic Court, $950,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter