Harry’s Second Hand in Santa Rosa set to close by end of December

At age 73 a bit weary and ever more aware of the detriments of his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war, Harry Kniffin prepares to close up shop.

Truth is, he expected to close his landmark Harry’s Second Hand near Railroad Square in Santa Rosa well before now. But his landlord’s sale of the Ripley Street warehouse took longer than expected, and Harry took advantage of the reprieve.

Today a new owner yearns to get started on what will be a major, top-to-bottom reconstruction of the building (more on the coming enterprise later). Harry has until the end of December to sell off all that he can of his epic collection of used stuff he's collected after 40 years in business.

He says he won’t give it away, but he hankers to haggle. And then, to have weekends off.

