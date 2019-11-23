Santa Rosa dentist champions preventative oral health over traditional cavity drilling

Katherine Zagami, 34, and her family have been going to Santa Rosa dentist Anthony Fernandez for more than 15 years.

But two years ago, when a young man walked into the local Vitalant blood donation center where Zagami works as a supervisor and offered her a deeply discounted teeth-whitening package, she couldn’t pass it up.

After getting the whitening procedure, she was booked for follow-up appointments and that’s when her new dentist started finding other problems with her teeth, including a cavity and chipped tooth.

“I never had any cavities. My teeth were super healthy,” Zagami said. “There was something happening every time I went. ... I found it strange, I think I had gone to Dr. Fernandez six months before that and he had found nothing.”

Fernandez, a strong advocate of preventative dental care, said Zagami’s experience is not uncommon. Most dentists, he said, are trained to drill out cavities and fill them at the first sign of tooth decay — even though early stages of decay can be treated and even reversed with nonsurgical procedures.

However, dental surgical procedures, such as drilling and filling cavities, crowns and root canals, are how dentists make their money. It’s what the insurance companies traditionally pay for, Fernandez said. But in many cases, it’s not the right thing to do, he said.

Fernandez is part of a vanguard in the dental industry, leading a slow-moving trend away from the “drill and fill” approach toward preventative oral care that assesses and manages dental disease in much the same way physicians manage and treat heart disease and diabetes.

He still drills teeth when necessary, but his practice now consists mostly of teeth cleanings and dental hygiene consultations.

Fernandez’s modest dental office on Montgomery Drive appears almost frozen in time, with decades-old carpeting and old-fashioned wall paneling and wooden furniture. He said he puts his money where it counts: staff pay, dental equipment and keeping up on the latest trends in the industry.

Back around 2007, Fernandez started hearing about a new dental treatment protocol called caries management by risk assessment, or CAMBRA, a preventative health regimen developed by dental experts at the University of California’s San Francisco School of Dentistry.

He began reading about it, taking classes and generally “fooling around with it,” he said. He started using it on one of his sons and was amazed by the results.

“When I saw it was working, I had to change my practice,” Fernandez said. “I realized I can’t be treating my own family with this and still drilling on people, because I thought it was not fair.”

Since then, he has become one of the county’s leading advocates of preventative dentistry. A lot of dentists agree with the principles, but old habits are hard to change.

Developed by Dr. John Featherstone and other dental experts at UCSF in the early 2000s, CAMBRA involves an assessment of a patient’s health and lifestyle. It starts with identifying oral health risk factors, such as the presence of harmful bacteria, low levels of saliva and poor diet.

Patients are placed into low-, moderate- and high-risk categories and given appropriate nonsurgical treatments, which could include prescribing high-fluoride toothpastes and antibacterial mouthwash. Patients also are encouraged to make lifestyle changes, such as decreasing sugar intake.